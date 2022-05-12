Eleceed Chapter 193 Release Date & Spoilers: The Fight for Jiwoo’s Survival

Eleceed Chapter 192 is all set to be released on 13th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Kengan Eleceed Chapter 192 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Eleceed Chapter 192, And what will happen next?

Eleceed is a Son Jae Ho and ZHENA webtoon full of fantasy and action. Readers can find it on WEBTOON in Korean and English language. It has got the rating of 9.9/10.0 from webtoon stars and releases a new chapter every Tuesday. Jiwoo and Kayden are the main characters of this action fantasy manhwa. Jiwoo who was a student of high school wants to save children and pets, and make the world safer place for them.

However Kayden, a secret spy with a cryptic capability as a big, fluffy aged street cat in order to avoid a strike. He has some temporary injuries and can defeat any type of evil with his capability and presence of mind. It is a famous choice between Manhwa readers. We will get to read about the battle between Jiwoo and Kayden with evil and save people and pets.

Previously In Eleceed Chapter 192

In this chapter we have seen Subin against Jessica with her two friends. Jessica tried to begin a fight with Subin. She tells that it is the duty of all the students to stay idle, quiet and students should not roam around the Academy or leave their rooms. Subin gets to know what Jessica was trying to do and shamelessly discloses Jessica’s real intentions.

This brings a battle between the two rivals. Jessica made the first move but got punched in the face. The other guy was kicked. Jessica looked at Subin and said that she will kill her. However, Lia, the head of the student council, came. She stopped both of them because they did not loose their energies. Jiwoo is found running toward the fight scene and Lia remembered Jiwoo.

Eleceed Chapter 193 Release Date

Chapter 193 of Eleceed is to be released on May 13, 2022. However, new chapter of Eleceed will be released on every Friday.

Eleceed Chapter 193 Spoilers

Jiwoo has to learn the system of the Academy. He has got warnings many times, but he is fearless. After crowded by Jessica and her gang, Lia comes in between. The head student council remembered Jiwoo. Eleceed Chapter 193 will show true intentions of her.

Till now it has been known that Lia is harmless. But the next arena may bring a change. Arthur Bryan seems to have his eyes on Jiwoo’s group. He may bring problem for them. Jiwoo shell be aware of Duke and

. The upcoming chapters will be full of fight and action scene.

Where To Read Eleceed

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, You can read Eleceed online on Webtoon.com.

Cast And Crew Of Eleceed:

The following mentioned is a top cast of Eleceed.

Jiwoo Seo(main character), Kayden Break(main character), Jisuk Yoo(supporting character) Jiyoung Yoo, Inhyuk Goo(supporting character), Dr. Delein,Seongik Han, Supil Kang, Sucheon Kang.

