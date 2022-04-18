Eleceed Chapter 190 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And More

Eleceed Chapter 190 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Chapter 190 of Eleceed is all set to be released on the following date, scroll down to know more. Eleceed’s new chapter has been scheduled to release soon. The Korean Manhwa has captured many hearts and garnered a lot of fans, thanks to its unique and gripping plot. The popular webtoon narrates the story of Jiwoo, a kindhearted 17-year-old with the superpower of super speed, and Kaiden, his mentor, who is a secret agent stuck in the body of a chubby, brown cat. Kaiden’s uber-smarts and Jiwoo’s capabilities make a deadly combination. Jiwoo genuinely enjoys helping people, and is very likeable by nature. The name of the series is a mix of two words- electrokinesis and speed, which are the super powers of Kaiden and Jiwoo respectively. Together, they both try their best to fight evil together, as Kaiden introduces Jiwoo to a whole other world, where the general laws of nature don’t seem to apply. Jiwoo is the gentler, softer one of the two, while Kaiden can be brutally honest, critical and sarcastic. The two however form a powerful team while fighting evil. Scroll down to find out more about the latest release.

Previously on Eleceed Chapter 189

Chapter 189 begins with the CEO of Mir telling her senior about the visit to Jiwoo’s house and how he rejected her offer to be taught how to hone the skill of communicating with animals. The senior says that he sees his younger self in Jiwoo. They agree that Jiwoo is someone with special abilities. However, the CEO and the senior are boh skeptical of the identities of the animals in Jiwoo’s house, which might be a threat to Kaiden’s secret.

The younger generation of awakeners are invited to the World Awakeners Academy for a month. Jiwoo knows that it is a dangerous proposition, but decides to go anyway, making Kaiden very proud.

Eleceed Chapter 190 Release Date and Timing

The episode is scheduled to release on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022. The release timings are as follows-

Pacific Daylight Time- 9AM

Eastern Daylight Time- 12PM

Central Daylight Time- 11AM

British Summer Time- 5PM

Eleceed Chapter 190 Spoilers

Because of a lack of raw scans, Eleceed chapter 190 has not yet been published. Until the next chapter is released officially, we will be unable to access them. We’ll let our readers know when the raw scans for the next chapter become available online so they can prepare themselves.

Where To Read Eleceed

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, You can read Eleceed online on Webtoon.com.

