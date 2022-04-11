Serial Murders Revealed In Eleceed Chapter 189

Eleceed Chapter 189 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Eleceed’s new chapter has been scheduled to release soon. The Korean Manhwa has captured many hearts and garnered a lot of fans, thanks to its unique and gripping plot. The popular webtoon narrates the story of Jiwoo, a kindhearted 17-year-old with the superpower of super speed, and Kaiden, his mentor, who is a secret agent stuck in the body of a chubby, brown cat. Together, they both try their best to fight evil together, as Kaiden introduces Jiwoo to a whole other world, where the general laws of nature don’t seem to apply.

Eleceed Chapter 188 Highlights

The chapter opens with the CEO visiting Jiwoo’s house. They make conversation and talk about Jiwoo’s ability to talk to cats like Kaiden. Jiwoo explains that the power is not in his control, and he can only use it when he sympathizes with the animals.

The CEO insists that Jiwoo train a little to gain better control over the power, so he can use it on command. She even mentions that he didn’t have to go all the way to Mir for it. However, Jiwoo refuses, claiming that reading animal minds is too scary and that he wasn’t interested in knowing what animals thought. The idea of knowing way too much scared Jiwoo.

The CEO herself says that the morals of right and wrong can differ significantly from one kind of animal to another, and admits that it might be mentally straining. Nevertheless, she offers to help Jiwoo with any animal when he requires it.

Eleceed Chapter 189 Release Date and Time

Eleceed Chapter 189 is scheduled to release on 13th April 2022. The release times are as follows-

Pacific Daylight Time- 9 AM

Eastern Daylight Time- 12 PM

Central Daylight Time- 11AM

British Summer Time- 5 PM

Eleceed Chapter 189 Spoilers

The raw scans or the spoilers have not been put out yet. However, that doesn’t stop fans from predicting the events of the upcoming chapter. Some say that the identity of the killer behind the serial murders might be revealed. There are theories about this certain someone being related to Jiwoo himself. The manga might be coming to its end.

Where To Read Eleceed

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, You can read Eleceed online on Webtoon.com.

