Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Episode 78 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Zaboera attacks Crocodine and his crew with the giant zombie in episode 77 of Dragon Quest, titled “The Other Hero.” The supreme being zombie was one tough opponent. Not even Lon Beruk was able to do anything against him. However, it was Nova’s turn to shine, and he was ready to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect the magic circle from the giant monster. Lon Beruk didn’t let that happen and instead brought forth his strongest weapon to defeat the zombie. It was a cool two sword weapon he had been hiding all this time.

Interestingly, Avan goes back and saves the moment, but not the day. After a while, Hyunckel stays behind to fight an army of monsters while his friends and associates flee. Around this time, Avan talks about exactly what happened at that time after his “death.” They managed to get out of the situation, but they couldn’t get out of the fight. Zaboela’s new transformation was now her new threat. Thus, episode 77 mainly focused on the fight between Nova and Lon Berk against Zaboera.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Episode 78 Release Date And Time



The next episode of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, that is episode 78, will release on the 21st of May 2022 at 09:30 A.M. (JST). Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Episode 78 will be titled “The Survivor from the Hell”.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Episode 78 Spoilers

In addition to the changes in appearance, Hyunckel’s battle with the underworld monsters will be more difficult as a result of Dragon Quest episode 78, titled “The Survivor from Hell.” “

Unfortunately, Hyunckel had no way of dealing with those low-level monsters because, as we previously mentioned, he was too small to be effective. There are always some powerful creatures poised for the appropriate moment to strike our hero. It appears that someone will come to the rescue of our protagonist in the next episode. Who is he and what plan does he have? We’ll learn more in the following episode. Let’s see what happens next.

Where to Watch Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Episode 78?

You can watch Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (2020) on the online streaming platform Crunchyroll, the one ad most trusted platforms that streams most of the anime.

