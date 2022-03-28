Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 is all set to be released on the following, Scroll down to know more. The famous Anime series Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the series “Dragon Ball Super”.

Previously On The Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82

Before reading what will happen in the upcoming chapter, let’s see what happened in the previous chapter.

While an electric shock creates a situation of a fire, Goku is reminded of his past hilarious experiences. He reminds us of the forty years ago incident when Gas and Granolah were advised to leave the war ground. But Gas insisted to stay and fight till his last breath.

According to Goku, Gas had traveled through space and attacked them in such furious speed that everyone, including his own friends, was shocked. But on the other hand, a fight starts between Gas and Bardock. The actual fight started forty ago but is still in continuous motion. Now Gas is not so strong and gets injured by Bardock’s punch. But Bardock also discovers that Gas’s injuries are extremely minor and he can still show himself as a strong man.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 Release Date

Chapter 83 of the anime series “The Dragon Ball Super” will be released on April 20, 2022. The release date for chapter 83 has been officially announced and hence there will be no delay or rescheduling of the upcoming chapter. Also if there is any news of delaying or rescheduling the release date, we will definitely update it on our website.

The Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 Spoilers

The spoilers for the upcoming chapter, chapter 83 of the anime series “The Dragon Ball Super” have not yet been leaked. The usual rule defines that all the spoilers get leaked one day prior to their original release date. Hence we have nothing to present right now. But once the spoilers get leaked, we’ll definitely update it on our website.

Where To Read The Anime Series Dragon Ball Super?

We never advise our audience to watch any series via illegal or fake websites. Hence we will highly suggest you rea the upcoming episode chapter in VIZ Media. Also to watch this series you have to have a paid membership.