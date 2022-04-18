Dragon Ball Chapter 83 Release Date & Spoilers: Battle Between Gas and Bardock

Dragon Ball Chapter 83 is all set to bew released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Dragon Ball Super is all ready to release its chapter 82 you wish to know about Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 then keep scrolling.

The story of Dragon Ball Super is the sequel to the Legendary Dragon Ball manga written and drawn by ToyoTarou and supervised by Akira Toriyama. follows Goku and his friends through a time warp ten years after the defeat of MajinBuu. It follows the event detailed in the main Dragon Ball Super cartoon.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 Spoilers:

The Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 is entitled as Gas vs. Bardock Part 2, finally surfaced just a few hours ago. As you can see from the title, the next chapter will continue the battle between Gas and Bardock about 40 years ago. In the schematic image, you can see the gas carrying a heavy melee weapon and using it to smash the bardock. However, Bardock somehow blocked it with his bare hands and threw the gas into the air.

In another leaked image, the gas fends off Bardock’s Qi explosion and becomes even more powerful. Adding salt to his injury causes Bardock to get caught up in the gas aura and confuse him. As a result, Bardock is seriously injured and lies on the ground. How could he turn the table from there? Chapter 83 gives all the answers. Gus keeps talking about the bardock that he fears, so I’m guessing it might be a classic Ozal makeover or even worse. New leaked images are displayed daily, so try to keep the section up to date.

Where to read chapter 83 of manga?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 will be available on various online platforms like Viz Media. The last three chapters released are free to read, but you need switch to a paid subscription to access the entire catalog.

