Dr. Stone Chapter 243 Release Date, Raw Scans, Colour Pages, Countdown And More

Dr. Stone Chapter 243 is all set to be released on 22nd May 2022? Scroll down to know more about When is Dr. Stone Chapter 243 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read When is Dr. Stone Chapter 243, And what will happen next?

Dr. Stone is a manga created in Japanese by Riichiro Inagaki. Dr. Stone’s illustrator is Boichi. Shueisha first released it on March 6, 2017. People from several nations adored the plot of this comic.

Dr. Stone Chapter 242 Highlights:



Also Read: When is Science Fell In Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

After recovering from his near-death experience, Senku discovers a tribe of humans has arrived on the planet and sees this as an opportunity to establish his scientific kingdom. These people are skeptical at first, but eventually, realize that science is essential to their survival. Senku then learns about the history of the tribe, where he learns that the community was founded by his adoptive father Byakuya, and five other astronauts, who have been unharmed by the petrification incident since they were there. on the International Space Station at the time.

The Senku Kingdom of Science entered the conflict with the Tsukasa Empire along with its new allies and comrades, eventually emerging victorious and asserting itself as a formidable power.

After achieving victory, they discover that Senku’s adoptive father has placed rare metals that can be used as catalysts for mass production of the resurrected liquid on an island inhabited by a tribe known as the Petrified Kingdom, who possess the technology used to petrify the planet. long ago.

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 177 Release Date

Dr. Stone Chapter 243 is scheduled for release on May 22, 2022. Every Sunday, new chapters are released for this weekly manga.

Countdown

Also Read: Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 44 Release Date

In the year 2019 A.D., a sudden burst of light destroys almost all of humanity. In April 5738, Senku Ishigami, a 15-year-old prodigy, is resurrected to find himself in a world where all traces of human civilization have vanished due to the passage of time after the human race was frozen in stone for 3,700 years.

The story’s protagonists are the scientists and researchers who set out on a journey to study the petrified humanity, hoping to learn more about its genesis and cure. Taiju Oki, Senku’s companion Taiju reborn six months later, and Senku finds that nitric acid was the key to their resurrection. They develop a chemical that allows them to resuscitate people instantly as a result of this discovery.

In an effort to re-establish civilization with a focus on science, the two underage students resurrect a legendary martial artist named Tsukasa Shishi and their classmate (and Taiju’s crush) Yuzuriha Ogawa. Tsukasa ultimately confesses that he opposes Senku’s notion to establish a new scientific civilization since he feels the previous world was tainted and should not be resurrected.

Instead, he aspires to establish a new world order based on strength and power, going so far as to kill any petrified adults he encounters in order to prevent them from disrupting his schemes. Tsukasa poisons Senku’s wound and, when he approaches to finish him off, learns that the scientist is capable of creating weapons that he cannot resist against. Tsukasa leaves to found his own faction in the Stone World after he believes he has effectively murdered Senku.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 Release Date

We do not recommend you to watch any manga on any fake platform or website, You can read Dr. Stone’s chapter 243 on Viz.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.