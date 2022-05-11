Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer Episode 6 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer Episode 6 is all set to be released on 15th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer Episode 6 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer Episode 6, And what will happen next?

‘Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer!’ is a Japanese fantasy comedy manga series by Tannen ni Hakkō. Well, some good news is on the way for its fans as the anime television series adaptation by Jumondou will be releasing its episode 6 soon to its fans. The show primarily premiered in April 2022.

Previously In Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer Episode 5

The previous episode (episode 5) of ‘Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer’ started off with Alvin making him known to all as one of the warriors who fights the monsters. On the other hand, we saw how Carla complains about the inn being an untidy place. However, Alvin did not listen to her and booked the inn anyway.

Arguing on this, they get into a fight. She went on to claim that Alvin was also thinking the same thing but just would not admit the fact while Alvin tells her that she is just being discourteous.

Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer Episode 6 Release Date And Time:

‘Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer’ Episode 6 is scheduled to release on 15th May 2022 at around 9 PM in Tokyo. With that being said, it will release at 8:00 AM as per Eastern Standard Time and 7 AM according to Central Standard Time. You can watch this series on Crunchyroll as well.

Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer Episode 6 Countdown:

Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer Episode 6 Spoilers:

In the upcoming episode, we will get to see how Alvin and Carla will overcome a series of crises on their travels. These include being attacked by a thief and running into a golem. Eventually, these series of events will lead Alvin to take massive damage and it is so extreme that he even has to take off his armor in order to build up his strength again.

Watch Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer Episode 6 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on Crunchyroll.

