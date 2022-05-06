Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 Episode 5 Delayed Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 Episode 5 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Demon Girl Next Door is as exciting as the first one. Four episodes have already been broadcast, there are no complaints from fans about it. It is a story about a 15-year-old girl who wakes up one morning demon-possessed and has to defeat a magic girl who has been invading town.

Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 Episode 5 Highlights:

A new genre in episode 4 of The Demon Girl Next Door. The episode will also see Yuuko decide what to do to clean up the mess she has made. Mom treats it like this like pudding, candy, and other ways are Moodo’s way to Woo Lilith, grandma – big – big – big – big – big – big – big – big Shamika. After being imprisoned in this photograph for two thousand years, Lilith tells Momo that she no longer remembers anything in her history.

Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 Episode 5 Released Date

Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 Episode 5 will be published on 6 May 2022.

Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 Episode 5 Spoiler

Yuko finds himself working part-time at Café Asura, controlled by Shirosawa, a tapir demon and Lico, the Huli jing fox, after Anri advises him on where to find other demons he may know about Sakura. Mikan, Momo, and Lilith are a magic barrier around the cafe to confront the owners and save Yuko when they see that Yuko is acting weird and forgetting about his job. When he arrived, it was discovered that Yuko’s drowsiness and memory loss had been caused by excessive use of Lico’s spicy food, a result Shirosawa did not know about.

Cast And Crew Of Demon Girl Next Door Season 2:

The following mentioned is a top cast of Demon Girl Next Door season 2.

Konomi Kohara as Yūko Yoshida.

Akari Kitō as Momo Chiyoda.

Minami Takahashi as Lilith.

Tomoyo Takayanagi as Mikan Hinatsuki.

Sayaka Senbongi as Anri Sata.

Ayaka Suwa as Sion Ogura.

Hitomi Ohwada as Ryoko Yoshida.

Sayaka Ohara as Seiko Yoshida .

Watch Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 Episode 5 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on Crunchyroll.

