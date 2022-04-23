Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness Episode 4 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness Episode 4 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘Deaimon’ is a Japanese manga series created by Rin Asano. An anime television series of the same is adapted by Encourage Films. It premiered in April 2022. We will be discussing its episode 4 in detail. We will be sure to cover its release date as well as much-awaited spoilers.

Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness Episode 3 Highlights:

Also Read: Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 4 Release Date

Are you someone wanting to know about what happened in the previous episode of ‘Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness’. Well, Yukihira awakens from a dream of her father promising to take her to the local festival. As the festival is soon approaching, Nagomu made an offer to take her but she politely refused. On her way to the school, Itsuka saw another young man with a guitar.

Desperately wanting it to be her father, she went after him. Learning about what had happened, Nagomu went to find her while Ryokusho’s employees manage to keep it a secret from Heigo. Itsuka becomes lost but was helped by a young woman named Matsukaze Kanoko. This episode is titled ‘A Summer Night’s Accompaniment’ and released on April 20, 2022.

Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness Episode 4 Release Date And Time:

Also Read: The Beginning After The End Chapter 142 Release Date

It must be noted that ‘Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness’ is scheduled to release its upcoming episode, which will be episode 4, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. New episodes release every Wednesday of the week.

Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness Episode 4 Countdown:

Countdown

Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness Episode 4 Spoilers:

Also Read: The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

We hear that the next episode of this series will be very exciting. As a result, we suggest you keep your dates free! So far, we only know the title of this episode – is ‘A Blue Wind Rustling Fresh Leaves / Beating the Summer Heat’. Nothing other than that has been released online.

Watch Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness Episode 4 Online:

Also Read: The Greatest Demon Lord Nobody Episode 4 Release Date

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website,Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness is available to watch on Crunchyroll and other prominent streaming platforms like Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc