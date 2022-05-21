Deaimon Episode 8 Release Date & Preview: Hiiro Has A Fondness For Masa

Deaimon Episode 8 is all set to be released on 25th May 2022? Scroll down to know more about Deaimon Episode 8 Release Date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Ya Boy Kongming Episode 9Deaimon Episode 8 , and what will happen next?

Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness is a slice-of-life, comedy Seinen anime that has won the hearts of many fans. The plot revolves around Irino Nagumo, who leaves his family and hometown to pursue his dream of becoming a musician. With his father getting admitted to the hospital, Irino is forced to leave Tokyo and his dreams to come back and take over the family confectionery shop.

To his surprise, he has another contender for the heir to the shop- Yukihira Itsuka, a foster child of the family, who had been taking care of the shop during the time Nagumo was away. How all of them get along to make their family business boom forms the rest of the story. Keep reading to find out more about the latest episode.

Previously In Deaimon Episode 7

The episode introduces a new character Hiiro, who is to join as a new employee at the store. She is very good at what she does, passing her confectionery course with the highest grades in class. However, she is very bad at interacting with customers and feels embarrassed when Itsuka does it effortlessly. She feels overwhelmed. However, Masa-san has a chat with her and tells her that everyone must learn from their experience. He further reminds her of her high level skills and asks her to keep going she way she was performing. The second half of the episode focuses on a traditional confectionary class wherein Itsuka, and her classmates get a lesson in making sweets for tea from the workers of Ryokushou.

Deaimon Episode 8 Release Date

The episode is scheduled to release on 25th May 2022. Episodes are released weekly, on Wednesdays.

Deaimon Episode 8 Spoilers

The official promo is out and according to it, the episode involves Kanoko visiting Kyoto for some unknown reason. The episode is titled “Chestnut Retrospective”.

Where To Watch Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website,Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness is available to watch on Crunchyroll and other prominent streaming platforms like Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto.

