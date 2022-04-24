WHITE TIGER VS LOUX In Dawn of the Witch Episode 4

Dawn of the Witch Episode 4 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. These days, fantasy and isekai anime series are very popular. The reason we’re talking about them is not just because of their lengthy titles, although that’s part of it. The one we’re referring to, on the other hand, isn’t like this even though it’s a modern isekai anime.

The Dawn of the Witch series began as a light novel series written by Kakeru Kobashiri and illustrated by Yoshinori Shizuma and Takashi Iwasaki. It was later published as a manga, which Tatsuwo illustrated and was released on July 26th, 2019. The manga has so far been reported to have five tankobon volumes.

The tale follows the life of a young magician known as Saybil. The youngster has forgotten his past experiences and cannot recall them. He encounters a silver-haired lady when he enters his new existence with no clues.

They offered him “special training,” according to his words. However, as we predicted, it wasn’t what it appeared to be; we are yet to discover the purpose of the odd witch who recruited him.

The anime film is based on manga and was created by Tezuka Productions Studio. It aired its first three episodes from April 8, 2022, to May 15, 2022.

Dawn of the Witch Episode 3 Highlights:

On 22 April 2022, Dawn of the Witch Episode 3 was published as “Beyond the Steam.” Saybil and Holt are shown sitting beneath a starry sky while drinking wine together in the episode’s opening. In the 1980s, Holt allowed Saybil to touch her horns and described her as a demon child. This fact inspired her to devote herself to religion in order for her sins to be washed away.

Saybil tells her how he was not prejudiced towards her, and she kissed him. After that, Saybil, Holt, and Loux saw how individuals were kicked out of the church for telling it. They brushed it off, and Loux claims that the four of them will continue their journey together.Loux also remarked that Kudo must be experiencing difficulties using his chopped-off hands. She advised him to regrow them, but Kudo claims it is not as simple as it appears.

The Loux explains that the healing power comes from a secret, and how the knowledge of magic is organized into four volumes. Kudo points out that we can’t do it because healing magic uses a lot of magic, and he will collapse before he can regrow a finger.

Laux responds that they have Saybil with them, which they can utilize a lot of magic. He regenerated his hand and the pair took off on their trip. They came to a small village, but as soon as they arrived, a passing car splashed mud all over Saybil.

When they were young, Shepsil and Takekawa spent the night there; Kudo told him of the devastation of the northern region in a single night and how he had been preserved. That was when the series became really hilarious.

Dawn of the Witch Episode 4 Release Date

Dawn of the Witch Episode 4 will be released on April 29, 2022, and will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Dawn of the Witch Episode 4 Countdown

Dawn of the Witch Episode 4 Spoilers

The next episode of Dawn of the Witch, entitled “The Guild,” will be available by the following week. Saybil and his crew will continue their quest in this episode.

As the episode continued, Loux intruded on them while they were bathing and informed them that it was acceptable to be nude in front of anybody. Holt was soaking in his tub when the two cats ran into another mishap, spotting him taking a bath. The phenomenon became rather comical and chaotic.

At the end of the episode, we saw how the tea was attacked as they made their way through the woods. Loux fought a mercenary who is a white tiger who clearly stated that he was not interested in fighting because he would lose.

Watch Dawn of the Witch Episode 4 Online

The fourth episode of Dawn of the Witch is set to premiere at 3:45 a.m. (JST) on October 31st, 2018. Crunchyroll has officially licensed the series, so you’ll be able to view it all there.

