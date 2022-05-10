Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6 is all set to be released on 15th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6 , And what will happen next?

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6 upcoming Release Date is something that many of the fans are eagerly waiting for. To know more about Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6 keep reading. Date A Live is a fantasy harem anime TV series is adapted from the light novels written by Koshi Tachibana and illustrated by Tsunako in Dragon Magazine.

Previously In Date A Live Season 4 Episode 5

Date a Live Season 4 Episode 5 was titled ‘Fairy Tale‘.Episode 5 begins with Shido, who looks like a pig, suddenly waking up in a thatched house. And suddenly a wolf chases after him. During the chase, he arrives home. In this house, he meets Yoshina, who wears a strange outfit dressed as a character from the Little Red Riding Hood story. While they are talking, they are attacked by wolves and both are rescued by Nier and Tuka. Nia was a character in her own fictional cartoon. Later we see sisters Kotori and Yamai. Apparently, Kotori was a matchstick and her sisters were Hansel and Gretel from Chocolate Cottages. The three talk about how they will meet and die.

While talking, they hear other people say that mermaids are being caught. Judging that they must be one of the angels, they head to the large castle where the mermaid will be revealed. At the castle gate, Sisters Kotori and Yamai meet Shido and the others. They plan to enter the castle, but their dress is not elegant and the guards do not let them in. Then suddenly Natsumi dresses up as her Cinderella and gets off her carriage. And she asks the guard to let her friends in. However, the clock points to her midnight, her secret is revealed and she is ambushed by a security guard.

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6 of the Date A Live anime is titled “An Open Heart”. The Episode 6 preview at the end of Episode 5 showed us how the Spirit Angels and Ellen were pitted. It will also focus on how Shidou will save Mukuro Spirit and what fate awaits them. Will Shidou be able to open Mukuro’s heart, or will she forever be in her own darkness? Well, let’s find out in this upcoming episode.

The countdown for Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6 is around the corner. Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6 release on 13 May 2022 at 10:00 P.M.(JST).

The worldwide arrival timing of Date A Live Season 4 Episode 5:

Pacific Time: 06:00 AM PT

Central Time: 08:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 09:00 AM

British Time(For UK viewers): 02:00 PM BST

Indian Time: 06:30 PM IST

Australian Time: 11:00 PM AEST

Countdown

Where to Watch Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6?

Every Friday Date A Live Season 4 new Episodes are release on Crunchyroll. If you wish to binge it form the start then you will find the whole series and new chapter at Crunchyroll only.

This show features some well-known and talented actors, including

Nobunaga Shimazaki portrays Shido Itsuka.

Marina Inoue voiced by Tohka Yatogami

Misuzu Togashi voiced by Tobiichi Origami.

Itsuka Kotori is voiced by Ayana Taketatsu.

Kaori Sadohara voiced by Okamine Tamae.

Takehito Koyasu voiced by Kannazuki Kyouhei.

Bryn Apprill voiced by Kotori Itsuka.

Tia Lynn Ballard voiced by Yoshino.

Kurumi Tokisaki is voiced by Asami Sanada.

