Date A Live Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date & Spoilers: A New Detective In The Town

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Date a Live is famous anime series and it tells the story of Shido’s exploits.This article contains all of the most recent information about the anime series “Date a live season 4” including the release date for the third episode, spoilers, a short summary of the previous episode, streaming information, and much more. So stick with this article till the conclusion.

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 2 Highlights:

Let’s read this short summary to quickly have a review about what happened in the previous episode of date a live. In the 3rd episode we saw that, even though Nia have never really loved Shidou, she opted to date him as fulfillment of her objective. It was just a part of Nia’s mission to show a fake love towards Shidou. Thus, the episode was a lot of fun to see.

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date:

Date a Live season 4 episode 3 is planned to be released on April 22, 2022, thus there isn’t much time left as fans will have to wait four days.

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 3 Countdown:

Countdown

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers:

“What’s Yours Is Mine” will be the title of the 3rd episode of this series. In this episode we will get know Shidou and Tohka walk into town after Shido persuades Tohka to switch further into acceptable apparel, and they wind up at a bakery. So let’s wait and watch!

Where to watch Date A Live Season 4 Episode 3?

Every Friday Date A Live Season 4 new Episodes are release on Crunchyroll. If you wish to binge it form the start then you will find the whole series and new chapter at Crunchyroll only.

Cast Of Date A Live Season 4:

