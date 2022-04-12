NIA VS YATOGAMI In Date A Live Season 4 Episode 2

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 2 is all set to release on the following date, Scroll down to know more. so to know its release date, time, and all the details keep scrolling. The Japanese light novel series Date A Live released on 19th March 2011 is also known as Deto A Raibu. On 6th April 2013 this novel was adapted into an anime series produced by AIC Plus+ for Season 1. Later the Season 2 was produced by IMS, then J.C. Staff Studio for Season 3, and currently Geek Toys Studios is producing the Season 4. Up till now, the whole series consists of 35 episodes and 2 OVAs.

The anime genre is harem, romantic comedy, and science fiction. The story began with a “spatial quake” a term given to a strange earthquake occurrence. The earthquake lead to disaster and huge devastation that destroyed the center of Eurasia. They continued to happen for the next 30 years which caused over150 million casualties. Shido Itsuka who is the protagonist of the series is an ordinary high school boy who was a strange girl at the epicenter of the spatial quake. He approached that girl and she told him that she was a spirit. Later it was discovered that she was a spirit from another dimension and these sprits were causes Spatial Quake as their entrance into the world reated the earthquake.

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 1 Highlight:

On 8th April 2022, Date A Live Season 4 Episode 1 was released with the title “Don’t Panic This is a Spirit Trap”. The episode began with the time when we were left in Season 3. It was witnessed that Tobiichi was trapped naked in a machine as she was getting experimented on. When Nightmare Spirits entered the lab, that experiment session was interrupted and led to a great explosion. Later, Yatogami was seen at the checkup as he was told that the path connecting him to spirits is normalized now. In the same time the rest of the girls entered the room as everybody started to ask his about well-being. He asked about the whereabouts of Kotori, and he was informed that she was busy with something in Room 2. Yatogami dressed himself up and left for Room 2, where he had a very humorous encounter as he saw Kotori forcefully asking Shidou to remove her clothes. Shidou is reluctant to do so as she says that there is nothing wrong with her. Yatogami left the room and wondered how such a huge secret base was just under the city and nobody knew about it.

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

With the title as “So Be It! 2D It is!”, Date A Live Season 4 Episode 2 is all set to release on 15th April 2022 at 10:00 PM (JST).

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 2 Countdown

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the previous episode of Date A Live Season 4, we saw Nia and Yatogami go shopping. They got some fundamental items, but Nia’s attention was soon drawn to a manga store.

She went into a store and began to load her basket with mangas. The mood between them was wonderful, and they look great together. As Nia had instructed her, she took her to a cafe and they entered an alleyway as she knew the shortcut.

She felt a strange sensation and heard a blood-curdling scream. Yatogami appeared out of nowhere to attack her. He was attempting to kiss her, but Nia stopped him and explained that she could only love a 2D guy.

Where to watch Date A Live Season 4 Episode 2?

Every Friday Date A Live Season 4 new Episodes are release on Crunchyroll. If you wish to binge it form the start then you will find the whole series and new chapter at Crunchyroll only.

Lets’ Know are main characters:

Shido Itsuka is the main protagonist of the story. His kiss possesses a uncanny power that allows him to seal the powers of a Spirit into his body.

Tohka Yatogami is one of the female protagonist of the Date A Live series and she was the first Spirit who was saved by Shido.

Kotori Itsuka is Shido’s foster sister. She has been secretly working as the commander of the airship. She is the fourth Spirit to appear. Her powers havn’t been revealed yet, hope they get reveled soon.



Origami Tobiichi is Shido’s classmate. She famous for her top grades, athleticism and beauty. She is also a Wizard of the AST with that she is very determined to take a revenge for her parents by killing Spirits. Afterwards she becomes the eighth Spirit to appear in the series.

Mio Takamiya is a mysterious woman who has connections with both Shido and Mana’s past. She is well kown as the Spirit of Origin as her existence came to light with the source for the appearance of other Spirits.

