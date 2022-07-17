Classroom of Elite Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date, Countdown, English Dub And More

Classroom of Elite Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on 18th July 2022. Scroll down for more information on Classroom of Elite Season 2 Episode 3 release date, spoilers, preview, and more. Where can I find Classroom of Elite Season 2 Episode 3? What happens next?

Classroom of Elite is a Japanese light novel series, written by Shōgo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose published from May 2015 to September 2019 under Media Factory’s MF Bunko J imprint. Later it was converted into live-action movies and series which were directed by Seiji Kishi, Hiroyuki Hashimoto, and Yoshihito Nishōji (season 2–present). Produced by Shō Tanaka, Masahito Ikemoto, Ashitate Harutaka, Aya Iizuka, Hideo Itō, Meiko Tsuruta, Yūta Kashiwabara, Mitsuhiro Ogata.

And written by Aoi Akashiro (season 1), and Hayato Kazano (season 2–present). This psychological thriller has over five million copies in print and is among the top 50 all-time best-selling light novels 25-Jul-2021. Let us see what its upcoming episode 3 wants to show its viewers.

Classroom of Elite Season 2 Episode 2 Highlights:

In the second episode, Hirata meets Yukimura and Ayanokouji to discuss something important after a brief conversation with Kenji who is busy working out. Because no one is nearby Hirata informs his teammates that Kushida has informed him that she is one of the class’s VIPs. However, Yukimura contents that if the VIPs are distributed equally among the class, they will have one more VIP. But they interrupted Kouenji and approach them and say that waiting two more days before the deadline is too much trouble. He hints that a quiz will help them figure out who the liar is and he ends the game for the Saturn group by sending an email to the school.

Ayanokouji texts Suzune about the recent drama. She was enraged and wanted to know why he failed to prevent Kouenji from acting recklessly. Later they both meet up to discuss the special exam. Ayanokouji asks Suzune for intel on Karuizawa. Unfortunately, their conversation was interrupted by Ryuusen who claims that he has understood the core of the examination. Ryuusen reveals that the special exam is going to be an overwhelming win for class C and soon he will be able to learn the true identities of the VIPs. Suzune argues that if by chance he gets caught he can be expelled. Ryuusen offers Suzune to join hands but immediately Suzune turns down the offer, as she does not trust him.

Later that day Ayanokouji spots Hirata and Karuizawa discussing their relationship. Karuizawa wants Hirate to protect her even if it means using violent means which is against Hirata and adds that he does not mind pretending to date her but can’t be fixated on just her. The argument between them just escalates and Karuizawa ends up going back to her room, infuriated by Hirata’s behavior. Ayanokouji uses the chance and asks Hirata some questions about their relationship. Hirata reveals that he started dating Karuizawa to protect her. After that Ayanokouji arrives for the team Mars group discussion.

They have argued in the previous meeting that there is a good chance that someone may end up backstabbing the whole team, and it will be literally impossible to manage too many people with critical information. Therefore, they do not even wish to have any discussion anymore and continue to stand on their previous position. So, team Mars fails to make any progress on day two of the special exam as well, and the stalemate does not end.

Classroom of Elite Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date:

Classroom of Elite Season 2 Episode 3 is going to be released on 18th July 2022.

Classroom of Elite Season 2 Episode 3 Countdown:

Classroom of Elite Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers:

There are no official spoilers of Classroom of Elite but before 2 -3 days of airing, the predicted spoilers are released on different websites. From the previous chapter, it can be predicted what will happen in the next episode. The next episode will showcase the interaction between Ayanokoji and Karuizawa.

Where to Watch Classroom of Elite Season 2 Episode 3?

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

