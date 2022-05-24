Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251 Release Date: Ikada and Boruto: The Fate of a Shinobi

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251 is all set to be released on 29th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251, And what will happen next?

The fan-favorite sequel of the legendary Shonen anime Naruto is back with another episode and the viewers simply cannot wait. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the most famous Shonen anime today. Although initially criticized for having too many filler episodes, the plot has been getting thicker and thicker with the episodes as new villains with a motive to end the shinobi race spawn every day.

The titular protagonist is Boruto, who is Naruto’s son. he inherits his unconventional thinking and foolhardiness from his father, who has finally become the Hokage. Other main characters are his teammates Mitsuki (Orochimaru’s son) and Sarada (Sasuke and Sakura’s daughter). Read on to find out more about the latest episode of Boruto.

Previously in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250:

Also Read: Spy x Family Episode 8 Release Date

The episode is titled “Funato’s Blood”. The episode shows Ikada’s flashback and how even though he was surrounded by people who wanted to fight and wage war against the Hidden Mist, he always avoided fighting. There is a conflict of interest regarding the plan of action among clan members like Araumi, Isara, and Funamushi. Things turned even more chaotic upon Funamishi’s death.

Ikeda’s sister Seiren regains consciousness and recalls her memory. Despite not recovering at all, she decides to lead her army. We witness a sad moment when Seiren succumbs to her injuries and dies in Ikada’s arms.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251 Release Date and Time:

Also Read: Blue Box Chapter 55 Release Date

The episode will release on 29th May 2022. Episodes are released weekly, on Sundays. The episode will release at 17:30 hours JST (Japanese Standard Time).

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251 Countdown:

Countdown

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251 Spoilers:

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 Spoilers

There are no spoilers out yet, but the preview of the episode has been released on Youtube. The episode is titled “Their Resolve”. The episode will focus on the relationship between Ikada and Boruto and the fate that awaits Ikada as he is seen being summoned by the Mizukage. Boruto is seen regretfully saying that he is Ikada’s friend, yet, he was the one who drove Ikada into a corner.

Where To Watch The Anime Series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 250?

Also Read: Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 87 Release Date