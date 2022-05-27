Build Divide: Code White Episode 8 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Build Divide: Code White Episode 8 is all set to be released on 29th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Build Divide: Code White Episode 8 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can watch Build Divide: Code White Episode 8, And what will happen next?

Build Divide is a mixed-media project from Japan. Aniplex, Yhod, Liden Films, Homura Kawamoto, and Hikaru Muno are collaborating on the project. A collectible card game is part of this project. Our focus, though, will be on its anime television series, which started on April 3 of this year. This article is covering all you need to know about this anime series so stay tuned!

Build Divide: Code White Episode 7 Highlights:

Also Read: I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 9 Release Date

Have you missed to watch the previous episode of this series? So let’s quickly have a review of the same. Mikhail was on a mission to beat Reira Kanagi. He seemed unique since Hiyori first encountered him 3 years ago. Mikhail confesses the failing objective because their fight had commenced. Mikhail approaches Hiyori to appoint him her student when he loses the combat.

Build Divide: Code White Episode 8 Release Date:

Also Read: The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn As A Typical Nobody Episode 9 Release Date

Build Divide: Code White episode 8 is all set to stream this Sunday 29th May 2022. So let’s wait and watch!.

Build Divide: Code White Episode 8 Countdown:

Countdown

Build Divide: Code White Episode 8 Spoilers:

Also Read: Miss Nagatoro Chapter 106 Release Date

Reira Kanagi’s eye had a similar appearance to Rinpu and so many similarities we could see in the next episode, so it is expected that both of them are siblings. The eighth episode is full of surprises and drama, and fans are curious to know about it, but the official synopsis of this episode has not been announced yet. Hence, do not forget to watch it!

Where To Watch Build Divide: Code White Episode 8?

Also Read: Mayans MC Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Cast And Crew Of Build Divide: Code White:

Also Read: One Punch Man Chapter 165 Release Date

Yū Serizawa as Kikka Kurabe.

Yūto Uemura as Teruto Kurabe.

Aoi Koga as Hiyori Munenashi.

Atsushi Tamaru as Naomitsu Enjo.

Masaya Matsukaze as Tatsumi Ishinome.

Saho Shirasu as Rinka.

Sayumi Watabe as Sakura Banka.

Toshihiko Seki as Mario Higuma.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.