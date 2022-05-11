Build Divide: Code White Episode 6 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Build Divide: Code White Episode 6 is all set to be released on 15th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Build Divide: Code White Episode 6 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Build Divide: Code White Episode 6, And what will happen next?

‘Build Divide’ is a Japanese mixed-media project. Many great minds are involved in the creation of this masterpiece such as Aniplex, Yūhodō, Liden Films, Homura Kawamoto, and Hikaru Muno. An anime television series of the same is being done by Liden Films which premiered on April 3, 2022. It is directed by Yuki Komada. So far, only 5 episodes have been released which suggests that episode 6 is to come out soon.

Previously In Build Divide: Code White Episode 5

Here are the recaps of episode 5. The title of this episode of ‘Build Divide: Code White’ is “Kizuna”. It was mainly centered on the battle in the barrier between Hiyori’s group, Naomitsu, and Rinpu. On the contrary, the new nemeses turn out to be none other than Naomitsu and Rinpu. What is more, they claim to have no remembrance of Hiyori. She, on the other hand, is pushed to the extreme limit because this is her first tag team battle. The previous episode was released on May 1, 2022.

Build Divide: Code White Episode 6 Release Date And Time

Yes, the news is out and officially confirmed! ‘Build Divide: Code White’ Episode 6 is ready to be released on May 15, 2022, at around 12 AM as per Japanese Standard Time. One has an option of streaming this series on Funimation as well as on Crunchyroll.

Build Divide: Code White Episode 6 Countdown

Build Divide: Code White Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled as “On the Starry Sky”. Speaking about its spoilers and leaks, neither has been released yet at the moment. This is making it quite difficult for us to predict the sequence of episode 6. The audience can only hope that the great director releases the spoilers or even a small preview as soon as possible.

Watch Build Divide: Code White Episode 6 Online

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on Crunchyroll.

