Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Spoilers, Countdown

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 is all set to be released on May 22nd, 2022. Scroll down to know more about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can watch Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250, And what will happen next?

Ikada will be a part of it, and there will be no end to the fury. He would want to avenge his older sister and might target Boruto for causing her harm. We don’t know what’ll happen next with Ikada getting involved.

While the Hidden Mist Village was destroyed and rebuilt over the years, it still clings to a hundred thousand of its greatest fighters. However, with such an opponent in his arsenal now, will he need to face him first? Find out more about this event in this article’s full recap. The anime follows Boruto’s exploits as he matures into the legendary shinobi ninja Naruto’s son. He had a propensity for mischief as a young ninja.

Boruto, Naruto’s grandson, leads a new generation of ninjas who aspires to be great ninja. Boruto is different from Naruto in that he does not want to follow in his father’s footsteps and become the Hokage, but rather aim to become a Shadow Hokage like Sasuke.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 249 Highlights

In this episode, Denki and Iwabe have not returned from the Hidden Mist village, where they acquired rations.

After murdering Funamushi, the Shinobis capture a Funato prisoner, and Boruto does not get the conclusion he seeks. Denki and Iwabe inform them that Funamushi has imprisoned them after returning from battle. Boruto is taken aback because he was only killed in battle the day before. He has a suspicion that something is amiss. As Boruto walks in the woods, he comes upon a youngster running after him with the intention of murdering him.

The story continues, and it is shown that the son of Funamushi has vowed to murder his father. Boruto is racked with guilt. He learns that Ikada is Lady Seiren’s brother after questioning the Funato POW.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 Preview

Although it’s not very noticeable, episode 250 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled “Funato’s Blood.” Ikada is seen talking to his father about his duties as a Funato during the episode.

It’s still unclear how the situation will conclude. However, it’ll be fascinating to see what he decides as he is torn between his family’s demands and his friendship with Boruto.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 Release Date

The next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will premiere on May 22, 2022, Sunday. “Funato’s Blood” is the Episode’s name.

Where To Watch The Anime Series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 250?

