Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 Release Date: Denki and Iwabee Kidnapped by the Funato Clan

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 is a popular anime/manga series that is causing a stir among fans. If you’re looking for the next episode’s release date, read the article all the way to the end because you’ll find a lot of information such as spoilers, recaps from previous episodes, and so on.

Highlights Of The Previous Episode Of Boruto Naruto Next Generations:

Boruto recommends punishing Kagura’s demise. Sarada wishes to take her ability to stay behind to safeguard the hamlet, because it was Kagura’s final desire. However, thieves of the Funato Clan grab the two warriors while they are gathering fruits.

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 Release Date:

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 is all set to release on 8th may 2022, so the viewers have to wait a little longer.

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 Countdown:

Countdown

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 Spoilers:

Let’s see the previews of the next episode of this series. “Shitou, Futatabi” will be the title of the next episode of this manga series. In this episode we will see, Denki and Iwabee have been kidnapped by the Funato Clan. Hence, it will be amazing to watch this episode as a fierce battle will be followed in Episode 248.

Where To Read The Anime Series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 243?

