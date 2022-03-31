Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 243: Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scan, Countdown, Read Online

The famous Anime series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 243” release date is announced. Read the full article to know the Release Date, Release Time, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Where to Watch, and the Recap of the previous episode of the series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ”.

Previously In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 242

Before watching the upcoming episode, let’s see what happened in the previous episode.

The previous episode, that is episode 242 of the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was filled with a lot of action scenes. In this episode, both Boruto and Kangura were fighting against Seirin Funato. In the previous episodes, Seirin Funato had tried to kill Boruto. Seirin Funato is very much a skilled person and hence challenging her was a risky thing. But both Boruto and Kangura could actually restrict Seirin. The episode ended with Seirin being partially defeated.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 243 Release Date

The release date for the anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 243 is on April 3, 2022. The release date has been officially announced and hence there will be a delay or rescheduling of the upcoming episode of the series Boruto Next Generations. Also, the release date will be the same for everyone, but the release timing will be slightly different depending on the particular time zones of the world.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 243 Spoilers

The spoilers for episode 243 of the series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” have not yet been released. The usual rule says that all the spoilers get released one day prior to its original release date. Hence right now, we do not have any spoilers to present in front of you.

But we got hold of the title for episode 243. The title for episode 243 is Where I Belong.

Where To Read The Anime Series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 243?

