Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 242 Release Date, Time And Spoilers- Everything You Need to Know!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a very fame-gaining Anime/Manga series that is creating a craze among fans, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 242 will be release date is announced before the end of this week.

According to the show’s rigorous release schedule.If you are also here in the search of its next episode release date read the article till the end as you will collect much information like its spoiler, last episode recap, etc.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 242 Release Date

As mentioned in the above highlights fans have to wait for a little while episode 242 of Boruto will be released on 27th March.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 242 Release Time

The following date and times in the following countries:

Indian Standard Time: 2.30 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: 9.00 am

Pacific Standard Time: 1.00 am

Central Standard Time: 3.00 am

Eastern Standard Time: 4.00 am

Boruto Episode 241 Countdown:



Boruto Episode 241 Recap

In the last episode, The former was expressing his desire to go around the world and personally deliver the crackers to his friend. Ikada, the eldest sister of one of the Funato clan members, started up a discussion with one of the Funato clan members.

She insisted that he return to them and finish the job as a member of the Funato clan. On the other hand, When Kagura saw that the jury had only lowered the penalties by three years for all of their help, he got dissatisfied. When Hebiichigo found out, he resolved to assassinate Kagura.

Boruto Episode 242 Spoiler

Episode 242 official promo trailer is now available online. Boruto and the others will be shown how terrible the Funato clan is by the pirates in this promo trailer.

Boruto and the other Hidden Leaf Village soldiers are also unfazed by the pirates. They’re dead set on getting rid of the warriors.

Where To Watch the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 242?

As all the episodes are there on Crunchyroll, you can watch the latest episodes of this series on the same.

Characters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations