Boruto Chapter 70 Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown And Watch Online

Shikamaru couldn’t hold his breath and made a suggestion to Eida in a way that could help Konoha and the two of them. Despite being completely captivated by Eida’s power, Shikamaru tries to negotiate. He knows very well that no one is immune to Eida’s jutsu, so he asks Ino to stop Naruto and Sasuke from coming either way.

Previously In Boruto Chapter 69

Kawaki is not yet aware of the situation. After all, he was healthy and alert in his seemingly endless sleep. Naruto decided not to include him, so he left Kawaki under Sumire’s care. Konoha seems completely hopeless to the new generation of shinobis, and the adults have taken on the responsibilities of defending the village.Negotiations between Shikamaru and Eida. I think Shikamaru will ask him to change sides to give Kawaki to him.

Since the Code is already under Eida’s genjutsu, there is no way he can deny her will even if she betrays him. In addition, we will find the relationship between Amado and Eida. I am very confident in the idea that Amado is Eida’s daughter, and I made her a cyborg to save her life. In his speeches it is clear that Amado does not know that Eida is still alive. He will oppose Sumire’s appointment and appear on the battlefield. He is the only one who can change the state of war as he is the only one who is not protected from Eida.

He did not expect Kawaki to come and kill Boruto so that Konoha would be safe. Moreover, Sasuke does not blame anyone but himself for the situation which makes this situation a nightmare. He asks Boruto to keep his belt on his head as a sign of apology on his side. However, Sarada is jealous of his father putting Boruto in front of him. He acknowledges the fact that he must grow stronger to reduce the risk of Otsutsuki level.

In the ongoing battle, Shikamaru was the only one who somehow managed to keep himself healthy before Eida. He paralyzes Eida with his old jutsu and tries to negotiate with her. To make it clear that there is a way for Eida and Konoha to benefit, thus convincing her to hear her plan.

Boruto Chapter 70 Release Date

Boruto Chapter 70 is expected to be released on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Boruto Chapter 70 Countdown

Countdown

Boruto Chapter 70 Spoilers

Character List Of The Series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”

The character list of the famous anime series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” has been given below:

Boruto Uzumaki Sakura Haranu Kurama Rock Lee Konohamaru Sarutobi Tenten Cho Cho Akimichi Shinu Aburame Yurui Shikadai Nara Gaara Shai Killer Bee Kinshiki Kurotsuchi Katasuke Mitsuki Sancho Darui

Kakashi Hatake

Where To Read The Anime Series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Chapter 70?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Reading or watching anime or other series from illegal or fake websites will harm your privacy or might charge you high fines.

Hence we will highly recommend you to watch the animated series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” only on Viz Media.

Viz Media is a legal and safe site and can be used around the whole world. Also to get access, you will definitely need a paid membership to the website.

