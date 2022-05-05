Boruto Chapter 70 Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown And More: Will Sasuke Die In Boruto?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a sequel cum spinoff of one of the greatest Shonen anime ever- the Naruto franchise. The series has Naruto and Hinata’s son Boruto as the protagonist. Other main characters are his teammates- Uchiha Sarada (Sasuke and Sakura’s daughter) and Mitsuki (Orochimaru’s artificial son). Uzumaki Himawari, Inojin, Chocho, and Shikadai are some more next-generation ninjas whose traits seem very similar to their parents. Naruto has finally achieved his dream of becoming the Hokage, and he establishes an admirable level of peace, development, and urbanization in Konoha- they now have trains running around the city! The job of the Hokage remains very stressful, and Naruto is unable to spend enough time with his family.

While his sister Himawari is mature enough to understand, Boruto cannot accept his father’s neglect of his family. He resorts to acting up and playing pranks to get his father’s attention- just like what Naruto would do as a child. However, Boruto wants to prove himself to his father and show everyone around him that he would be an equally skilled shinobi even if he didn’t have such eminent personality as his parents. He works hard and even trains under Sasuke.

The Otsutsuki clan is surprisingly not completely done and dusted with, and the remaining members who are looking for immense amounts of chakra to repopulate the clan form the main villains of the series so far. In a surprising fight against Isshiki, Naruto’s strongest ally, Kurama, dies. The plot only thickens from here on. Scroll down to find out more about the latest chapter of Boruto.

Previously in Boruto Chapter 69

The chapter starts with a fight between Eida and Delta, but Delta is easily overpowered in no time. Amado is overjoyed to see Eida after a long time and Ino uses her Jutsu to relay all the information Amado has on Eida to Shikamaru, who seems to be the only shinobi who can sanely handle Eida. He somehow manages to paralyze Eida with his shadow possession technique and tries to negotiate with him. He claims that there is a way for both Eida and Konoha to benefit.

Meanwhile, Sasuke comes back to the village and talks to Boruto about Kawaki’s attack and the current Otsutsuki threat. He blames himself for the trouble regarding the matter and gives his headband to Boruto as an apology. Sarada is jealous and disappointed that her father prioritized Boruto over her and didn’t acknowledge her at all. She tells herself that she must become stronger to win her father’s approval and to bring down dangerous enemies like the Otsutsukis.

Boruto Chapter 70 Release Date

Boruto Manga Chapter 70 is expected to release on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Boruto Chapter 70 Countdown

Countdown

Boruto Chapter 70 Spoilers

The raw scans for Chapter 70 of Boruto have not been released yet. When the raw scans are made available, we will update the article. The scanlation process, on the other hand, takes some time because it is a well-known title like Boruto.

The scans come from Japan and are then interpreted by translators all around the world, after which they are made available on the internet.

We’ll be on the lookout for them and post the spoils as soonas we get them. Meanwhile, check out r/Boruto’s official subreddit for the most up-to-date news and information.

Character List Of The Series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”

The character list of the famous anime series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” has been given below:

Boruto Uzumaki Sakura Haranu Kurama Rock Lee Konohamaru Sarutobi Tenten Cho Cho Akimichi Shinu Aburame Yurui Shikadai Nara Gaara Shai Killer Bee Kinshiki Kurotsuchi Katasuke Mitsuki Sancho Darui

Kakashi Hatake

Where To Read The Anime Series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Chapter 69?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Reading or watching anime or other series from illegal or fake websites will harm your privacy or might charge you high fines.

Hence we will highly recommend you to watch the animated series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” only on Viz Media.

Viz Media is a legal and safe site and can be used around the whole world. Also to get access, you will definitely need a paid membership to the website.

