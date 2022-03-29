Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 69: Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scan, Countdown, Read Online

The famous Anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 69 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and the character list of the whole series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ”.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 69 Release Date

The upcoming chapter 69 will be released on April 20, 2022. The release date has been officially announced and hence there will be no delay or rescheduling of the official release date of the series.

If there is any sort of delaying or rescheduling news, we will definitely update it on our website.

Also, the release date will be the same and fixed all over the world, but the release timings might be slightly different as the Earth has different time zones. Depending on the various time zones, the release timings will be different in different countries.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 69 Spoilers

The spoilers for chapter 69 of the anime series Boruto have not yet been released. The usual rule says that all the spoilers get released one day prior to their original release date.

Hence we could not present any spoilers right now. But once the spoilers get released, we will surely update it on our website.

Character List Of The Series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”

The character list of the famous anime series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” has been given below:

Boruto Uzumaki Sakura Haranu Kurama Rock Lee Konohamaru Sarutobi Tenten Cho Cho Akimichi Shinu Aburame Yurui Shikadai Nara Gaara Shai Killer Bee Kinshiki Kurotsuchi Katasuke Mitsuki Sancho Darui

Kakashi Hatake

Where To Read The Anime Series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Chapter 69?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Reading or watching anime or other series from illegal or fake websites will harm your privacy or might charge you high fines.

Hence we will highly recommend you to watch the animated series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” only on Viz Media.

Viz Media is a legal and safe site and can be used around the whole world. Also to get access, you will definitely need a paid membership to the website.