Boruto Chapter 68 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Boruto Chapter 68 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto wrote and illustrated the manga series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which was published in Weekly Shonen Jump from 9 May 2016. Its publication in Shonen Jump ended on June 24, 2019. It ran in the magazine until the 28th issue came out on July 10, and it was then transferred to V Jump in the September issue published on August 20.

Kishimoto Masashi, the manga’s creator, currently directs it and is assisted by his former chief assistant, who also served as the co-writer of the Boruto: Naruto the Movie screenplay. Many people were anticipating the next chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation after the previous chapter aired. Let’s have a look at all you need to know about Chapter 68 of Boruto.

At the end of the previous chapter, everyone is demanding the following one. Fans are growing increasingly enthusiastic about recent events in the series. Let’s do a takedown of what occurred in the preceding chapter before we get started.

Previously On Boruto Chapter 67:

Since Momoshiki can’t be reborn, Kawaki will die. It’s been shown that he treated Boruto’s injuries when Kawaki was engaged in battle with Code.

He explains that, despite the fact that approximately eighty-two percent of the Karma has been taken, he was forced to utilize the remaining eighteen percent.

There is no tissue left where the brain and spine once were, thus it was impossible for him to be resurrected.

He tells him that he is happy because his intention to die proved successful and that it for him a victory.

The shinobi looks at the leader, bemused by his conceited nature. In a fit of rage, he scolds him for getting so worked up and reminds him that whether or not it is rewritten.

The data in the Karma began as Otsutsuki, which means he is now a fully-realized one and it will be only a matter of time before Code recognizes it.

Boruto tells Momoshiki that he was the one who informed him years ago that his blue eyes would ultimately destroy him and asked if dying was what he meant by it.

Boruto Chapter 68 Release Date:

The English translations of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Chapter 68 will debut on March 18, 2022, at 12:00 AM JST. The official Japanese version will come out 2 days before the English release on December 17th, 2021.

The Boruto manga is serialized in Shueisha’s V Jump magazine, which comes out on the 20th day of each month.

Release Time

The official English translations for the current chapter will be accessible by the following date and time in the following countries:

Pacific Time: 9 AM

Central Time: 11 AM

Eastern Time: 12 noon

British Time: 5 PM

Boruto Chapter 68 Raw Scans:

The raw scans for Chapter 68 of Boruto have not been made available yet. When the raw scans are accessible, we will update the article. Nonetheless, because it is a popular title like Boruto, the scanlation process will take some time.

Translations of these scans come from all over the world, with Japan as the source.

We will keep an eye out for them and post the spoilers as soon as they become available. Meanwhile, check out r/Boruto’s official subreddit to get the most recent news and updates.

Boruto Chapter 68 Spoilers:

At the time of writing, there haven’t been any raw scans or spoilers for Boruto Ch. 68 available. Raw scans for Boruto Manga are typically leaked 7-8 days before the chapter’s formal release.

We’re anticipating them to be available on March 15, 2022. Once the raws have been posted, Boruto 68 spoilers will begin circulating on social media platforms.

We’ll keep an eye out for them and post the spoilers as soon and as they become accessible. Meanwhile, check out its official subreddit at r/Boruto for the most up-to-date news and information.

Read Boruto Chapter 68 Online:

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fae platform or website, You can read it on Viz.