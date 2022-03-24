Boku No My Hero Academia Chapter 349 Release Date, Raw Scan Manga Spoilers

The anime famous Anime/Manga series My Hero Academia Chapter 349 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the anime series “My Hero Academia”.

My Hero Academia Chapter 349 Release Date

Chapter 349 of the famous anime series “My Hero Academia” will be released on March 27, 2022. This week the series “My Hero Academia” is not on break. To date, there has been no news of delaying or rescheduling the release of the upcoming chapter. Hence you can hope that chapter 349 will definitely get released on the declared date.

The release timings of the upcoming chapter according to time zones are as follows:

Pacific Time Zone: 9 AM Central Time Zone: 11 AM Eastern Time Zone: 12 NOON British Time Zone: 5 PM

My Hero Academia Chapter 349 Spoilers

The usual rule says that all the spoilers get leaked one day prior to their original release date. Hence right now we do not have any spoilers to present but surely we will update once all the spoilers for chapter 349 get released.

Read More: My Hero Academia Chapter 348 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Previously In Chapter 349 Of The Series My Hero Academia

The previous chapter told us mostly about the difficult scenes of the series My Hero Academia. In this chapter, we got to know how Izuku Midoriya saves all the other members of his group from the hands of Tomura Shigaraki.

In others words, Izuku Midoriya is the motivation for all his group members. But unfortunately, now things are not like that since Izuku himself has been caught by Tomura and is continuously struggling to get out of his hands. On the other hand, Himiko is mad about Izuku and wants a serious love relationship with him.

She is so in love with Izuku that she got distracted from her mission several times. When Izuku finds out about Himiko’s crush, he decides to make her understand.

Read More: One Piece Chapter 1044 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Where To Read My Hero Academia?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Watching or reading any anime or web series from fake websites can actually harm your electronic device or can get access to your personal details. Also in some countries, watching or reading from fake websites can cost heavy fines.

Hence we will highly recommend you to watch the animated series My Hero Academia only on Viz Media. Viz Media is a legal and safe site and can be used around the whole world. Also to get access, you will definitely need a paid membership to the website.

Read More: Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-San Season 3 Episode 12: Release Date, Spoilers And Where to Watch?

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions