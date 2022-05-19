Blue Lock Chapter 177 Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scan, Plot, Color Page

Blue Lock Chapter 177 is all set to be released on 25th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Blue Lock Chapter 177 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Blue Lock Chapter 177, And what will happen next?

Sports thrillers are now considered the new face of Japanese animes. With a plethora of them coming up, ‘Blue Lock’ is the most trending one at the moment. It is an anime television series adaptation amazingly done by Eight Bit. It premiered on TV Asahi in October 2021 and is directed by Tetsuaki Watanabe. Coming next is chapter 177 of the same. We will be sure to cover every bit of information here – starting from its release date and time to its much-awaited spoilers.

Blue Lock Chapter 176 Highlights:

Also Read: Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 44 Release Date

Chapter 176 of ‘Blue Lock’ began with Isagi Youichi, a forward player getting an invitation to a program just a few minutes after his team is forced out of the Nationals. It was seen that he passes on the ball to an incompetent teammate rather than taking the shot himself.

Blue Lock Chapter 177 Release Date And Time:

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 Release Date

Blue Lock Chapter 177 is expected to make its grand release on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Blue Lock Chapter 177 Countdown:

Countdown

Blue Lock Chapter 177 Spoilers:

Also Read: One Punch Man Chapter 166 Release Date

Alert! This section of the article contains spoilers supporting chapter 177 of the sports drama. If you are not yet ready to go through it, you have an option to directly jump to the recaps of chapter 176. The plot is set back in the year 2018 when the Japanese national team ranked 16th in the FIFA World Cup. Upset and disheartened because of that, the Japanese Football Union (JFU) will appoint the soccer enigma Ego Jinpachi. What will surprise the audience is his master plan to train regimen so as to produce Japan’s and the world’s greatest egotist striker. This mission is called ‘Blue Lock’. An additional piece of information – those who do not pass in this test will never be able to stand for Japan as a representative ever again.

Where To Read Blue Lock?

Also Read: Dynasty Season 5 Episode 12 Release Date

Blue Lock is available in electronic format on the Kodansha official website. The physical manga is published in the Weekly Shonen Manga magazine.

Characters Of The Animated Series Blue Lock

Also Read: Blue Box Chapter 54 ⇒ Release Date

The character list for the series Blue Lock is presented below.

Sae Itoshin: The main character and the best player. Oliver Aiku: Captain Of U-20 Rin Itoshi: The Best Striker after Sae Itoshi. Baro Shoei: The participant of the Black Lock team who always wants to be the point of attention. Reo Mikage: A player with special powers to play against the opponent. Ryusei Shidou: Student and an excellent striker Rensuke Kunigami: One of the contestants who got eliminated in the game. Nagi Seishirou: Previously was a brilliant or rather the best player of team V. But later Nagi joined the team of Blue Lock. Bachira Meguru: A player in his own terms. Bachira usually plays according to his own will and rules. Isagi Yoichi: A player and a brilliant game changer.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.