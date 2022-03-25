Blue Lock Chapter 169 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

The anime famous series Blue Lock Chapter 169 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the complete character list of the anime series “Blue Lock”.

Blue Lock Chapter 169 Release Date

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 Release Date

The release date of chapter 169 of the series Blue Lock has been scheduled to April 06, 2022. This release date has been declared officially and we can hope that the release date will not get rescheduled. If there’s any change, we will surely get back to you.

Blue Lock Chapter 169 Countdown

Blue Lock Chapter 169 Spoilers

ALSO READ: Dale And Meemaw’s Breakup In Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 17

The spoilers for chapter 169 did not release yet. According to the usual rule, the spoilers for each episode and chapter releases one day prior to its original release date. Hence right now, we can not present any spoilers for Blue Lock Chapter 169.

Where To Read The Series Blue Lock?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Hence we will highly recommend you to watch the animated series Blue Lock only on Kodansha. Kodansha is a legal and safe site and can be used around the whole world. Also to get access, you will definitely need a paid membership to the website.

Characters Of The Animated Series Blue Lock

The character list for the series Blue Lock is presented below.

Sae Itoshin: The main character and the best player. Oliver Aiku: Captain Of U-20 Rin Itoshi: The Best Striker after Sae Itoshi. Baro Shoei: The participant of the Black Lock team who always wants to be the point of attention. Reo Mikage: A player with special powers to play against the opponent. Ryusei Shidou: Student and an excellent striker Rensuke Kunigami: One of the contestants who got eliminated in the game. Nagi Seishirou: Previously was a brilliant or rather the best player of team V. But later Nagi joined the team of Blue Lock. Bachira Meguru: A player in his own terms. Bachira usually plays according to his own will and rules. Isagi Yoichi: A player and a brilliant game changer.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions