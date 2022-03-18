Blue Lock Chapter 168 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Blue Lock Chapter 168 is all set to be released on the following date. Read this article to know the release date, spoilers, where to read, and the last few important facts about the manga series.

Few Important Facts About The Anime Blue Lock

The original Japanese volume manga “Blue Lock” was first released in November 16, 2018. The English version of the same series got released in March 16, 2021.

The Japanese edition of the manga anime series “Blue Rock” was written by Muneyuki Keneshiro, accompanied by Yusuke Nomura.

Not just this, but the series “Blue Rock” can also be seen as a television series that is set to be released at the end of 2022.

Also the series Blue Lock achieved the Kodansha Manga Award in the year 2021.

This series is mainly about sports and hence is one of the most famous manga anime series to date.

Blue Lock Chapter 168 Release Date

The upcoming chapter, chapter 168 of the manga series Blue Lock will be released in April 2022. To date, there has been no date fixed for the release of chapter 168. But few reports mentioned that the next chapter of the manga series Blue Lock will be releasing somewhere in April 2022. We will surely let you know once we get the scheduled date.

Blue Lock Chapter 168 Spoilers

Also the spoilers have not yet leaked. As the usual rule, the spoilers for every manga series gets released two days prior to it’s actual episode or chapter’s release date. Here since the release of chapter 168 has not been declared, therefore it is difficult to assume on which date the spoilers might get leaked. We will surely get hold of date once the release date gets announced.

