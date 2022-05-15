Blue Exorcist Chapter 134 Release Date And Time, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Countdown, Read Online

Blue Exorcist Chapter 134 is all set to be released on June 2nd, 2022. Scroll down to know more about Blue Exorcist Chapter 134 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can read Blue Exorcist Chapter 134, And what will happen next?

The popular Japanese manga is back after a nine-month hiatus. Chapter 134 will be released very soon. Blue Exorcist is a dark fantasy manga written and illustrated by Kato Kazue. The story revolves around Rin Okumura, a teenager who discovers he and his twin brother Yukio are the sons of Satan, born from a human woman, and he is the inheritor of Satan’s powers.

Witnessing Shiro dying to protect him, Rin draws the demon-slaying sword Kurikara, which restrains his demonic powers. From that moment on, Rin not only gains demonic features like fangs and a tail but also the power to ignite into blue flames that destroy almost anything he touches.

Rin enrolls at True Cross Academy to become an exorcist under Yukio’s tutelage in order to defeat his father Satan. Thus begins Rin’s journey to becoming an Exorcist, accompanied by his brother and his fellow students who quickly become his close friends. The manga has been serialized in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine since April 2009. Scroll down to find out more about the release of the latest chapter of Ao no Exorcist.

Previously in Blue Exorcist Chapter 133

Also Read: The Resident Season 5 Episode 23 Release Date

Chapter 133 opened with the Demon King Satan ruthlessly raiding the common towns. The town didn’t give in easily, they fought back with equal force.

Rin and his brother were able to manage everything all on their own. This is because they are all stuck in the time loop. One realizes that this is a time loop, and they are all being controlled by an unknown entity, and things will start to slip out of their hands. And thus, the controller of the time loop is probably the ultimate villain of the series. The chapter ends with this cliffhanger.

Blue Exorcist Chapter 134 Release Date

Also Read: Aharen San Wa Hakarenai Episode 8 Release Date

The official date of release is set to be June 2, 2022. It will release at 12 AM JST. Other timings are as follows-

Pacific Time: 8 AM on June 2nd

Central Time: 10 AM on June 2nd

Eastern Time: 11 AM on June 2nd

British Summer Time: 4 PM on June 2nd

Germany Time: 5 PM on June 2nd

India Standard Time: 8: 30 PM on June 2nd

Australia (Central) Time: 12: 30 AM on June 2nd

Blue Exorcist Chapter 134 Countdown

Countdown

Blue Exorcist Chapter 134 Raw Scans, Leaks, And Spoilers

Also Read: Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date

As of this writing, there have been no raw scans or spoilers for Blue Exorcist Chapter 134 leaked. Such raw scans typically appear on the internet 5-7 days before the official release, so you may expect to find them by May 30, 2021.

The raw scans and translations of the Ao no Exorcist Chapter 134 spoilers will be available online once they are published.

However, if you want to support the creators for their efforts, we recommend that you read the chapters through the official services in your country.

Unlawfully, scanners without the publisher’s permission upload raw scans and spoils.

Read Blue Exorcist Chapter 133 Online

Also Read: The Rising of Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, You can read it on Viz Media.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.