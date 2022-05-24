Blue Box Chapter 55 Release Date: Badminton Match Takes a Twist – Who Will Win?

Blue Box Chapter 55 is all set to be released on 29th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Blue Box Chapter 55 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Blue Box Chapter 55, And what will happen next?

Do you like a Japanese manga series that is athletic-based with a hint of romance and comedy? If yes, then ‘Blue Box’ should be the first manga to read on your list. It has the capacity to beautifully display the understanding between two athletes. This article will be focusing on chapter 55 by providing the recaps of chapter 54 as you scroll down further.

Blue Box Chapter 54 Highlights:

In the previous chapter of ‘Blue Box’, the readers are asked to keep their focus on Taiki Inomata. He is a talented member of the boys’ badminton team at Eimei Junior and Senior High. Every morning, a scene repeats itself of his training with a bunch of his classmates. His crush, Chinatsu Kano, was also present there. She played basketball for the girls’ team. However, it is after her parents leave Japan due to work commitments abroad, that she found out that she must move in with Taiki’s family.

Blue Box Chapter 55 Release Date And Time:

From what a plethora of news media houses is suggesting, it is being said that ‘Blue Box’ chapter 53 will be released on May 29, 2022. One fresh chapter is updated every Sunday of the week.

Blue Box Chapter 55 Countdown:

Blue Box Chapter 55 Spoilers:

Alert! This section of the article has spoilers pertaining to the upcoming chapter of the series. We are expected to catch a glimpse of the start of the third and final round of the badminton match. Even though it was foreseen that Hyodo will emerge as the victorious one, things are taking a twist in this round. It is difficult for the spectators to predict who will be winning the match. The readers must sense more surprises coming their way.

Where to Read Blue Box Chapter 55?

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, You can read blue box chapter 53 on Viz Media on its Shonen Jump website.

Cast And Crew Of Blue Box:

The following mentioned is a top cast of Blue box.

Chinatsu Kano.

Hina Chono.

Kyo Kasahara.

Nagisa.

