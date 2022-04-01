Black Clover Chapter 328 Release Date, Spoiler And Read Online: Licita’s past with Asta is revealed when Lucifero is fatally injured

The famous Anime series “Black Clover Chapter 328” Release Date has been officially announced. Read the full article to know the Release Date, Release Time, Spoilers, Raw scans, Where To Watch, and the Preview of the Previous Chapter 327 of the “Black Clover” series.

Black Clover Chapter 328 Release Date We all know that Black Clover was on a break this whole week. Now the release date has been finally announced. The release date for Black Clover chapter 328 will be Release on April 3, 2022. The release date will be the same for everyone.

Black Clover Chapter 328 Release Timing

The release timing for chapter 328 will be slightly different for different countries. As we know there are various time zones on the Earth. Depending on those time zones, the release timing will be different for different countries.

Countdown

The timing list has been presented below:

Pacific Time: 9 AM

Central Time: 11 AM

Eastern Time: 12 Noon

British Time: 5 PM

Black Clover Chapter 328 Spoilers

The spoilers for chapter 328 has not been released yet. The usual rule states that all the spoilers get released one day prior to their original release date.

Hence we do not have any sort of spoilers right now.

Previously In Black Clover Chapter 327

Black Clover chapter 327 was mostly about the fight between Sukehiro and Nacht Faust with the devil. The chapter started with Sukehiro attacking the devil. On the other hand, Lucifer interrogates Asta and Liebe and puts them in an uncomfortable zone.

Remembers all the past memories and hurts herself. Asta, playing the role of a good boy comforts Liebe during her hard time. This time Asta comforts him by saying that he will never leave his side, and will work as brothers from this time. On the other side, Lucifer is continuously attacking and lastly, it forcibly came to an end by Katana’s influence.

Now the game starts as Asta and Lieba go on to find Lucifer for their mother’s death.