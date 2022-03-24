Black Clover Chapter 328 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online – CR News

The anime famous series Black Clover Chapter 328 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the anime series “Black Clover “.

Previously In Black Clover Chapter 327

Before reading the upcoming chapter, let’s see what happened in the previous chapter.

The previous chapter had a lot of action scenes. The chapter started with a big confusion. Lucifero seeing Asta’s magical powers got tremendously astonished with one question triggering him “how did Asta possess so much power?”. Asta had blocked each and every attack of Lucifero. This made Lucifero angry and he punched him into his face. But that punch hardly affected Asta. In another sense, Asta forced the devil to destroy the whole scenario. After this scenario, Lucifero decides to make a plan to stop Asta as soon as possible. But Lucifero also knew this fact that Asta had become very powerful and defeating him will be a tough task. But sometime later, we read about the fight between the devil and Asta. This scene also ended the chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 328 Release Date

Firstly the anime series Black Clover was on break last week. But now, the upcoming chapter, chapter 328 will be released on April 3, 2022. This week the series Black Clover won’t be on break and hence you can expect the release date to the fixed. To date, there has been no new news of delaying or rescheduling the release date for chapter 328.

Black Clover Chapter 328 Spoilers

The usual rule says that the spoilers for every chapter or episode gets leaked one day prior to it’s original release. The same rule applies here as well. Hence we do not have any spoilers to present in front of you but surely we will be updating the spoiler section once the spoilers get released.

Where To Read The Series Black Clover?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Hence we will highly recommend you to watch the animated series My Hero Academia only on Viz Media. Viz Media is a legal and safe site and can be used around the whole world. Also to get access, you will definitely need a paid membership to the website.