Black Clover Chapter 327 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Black Clover Chapter 327 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Black Clover is a Japanese manga created by Yūki Tabata. Asta is a young boy who was born without any magical ability.

This is a secret to the rest of the world since it appears that everyone has some type of magical ability. Asta plans to become the new Wizard King with his fellow mages from the Black Bulls.

As of January 2022, it has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine since February 2015, and its volumes have been compiled into 31 tankōbon volumes.

Black Clover Chapter 326 Highlights:

In the previous chapter we saw that Lucifero holds Asta upside down by his legs, and he seemed so helpless in front of him. Yami and Nacht tries using their Doppelganger Combo magic on him but failed badly as Lucifero stabs through their body making them out of the Clover Kingdom. Now everything depends on Asta, whether he’ll be able to save humanity from the devil’s wrath. A series of happy and tragic memories flash before Asta’s eyes. Few incidents are shown from which the viewers can conclude that Lieba feels responsible for Licita’s death even after so many years. He believes that he would have saves Licita by staying underground but he didn’t do so which led to Licita’s death. Asta finally understands his feelings and extends his hand for help.

Black Clover Chapter 327 Release Date:

The chapter 327 of Black Clover will be released on March 20, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Black Clover Chapter 327 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. However, from the last chapter, we can conclude that Yami and Nacht won’t be back on their legs anytime soon. Yuno is also not in a state to fight as he got his magic Armor destroyed. Thus, our only last hope is Asta and Lieba. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “Black Clover.”

Where To Read Black Clover Chapter 327?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake platforms. You can read it on Viz media.

