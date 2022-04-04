BIRDIE WING: Golf Girls’ Story Episode 1 Spoilers, Release Date, Countdown And Watch Online

BIRDIE WING: Golf Girls’ Story Episode 1 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. This new Japanese original anime television series about golf is directed by Takayuki Inagaki, the producer of Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story and the director of Bandai Namco Pictures. This article is covering all the important updates about this popular anime series like its first episode spoilers, its streaming details, and most important its release date.

BIRDIE WING: Golf Girls’ Story Episode 1 Release Date:

Also Read: Build Divide: Code White Episode 2 Release Date

Fans do not need to wait long for the first episode of BIRDIE WING: Golf girl’s story. As it is going to release tomorrow that is 5th April 2022, Tuesday. only a day left.

BIRDIE WING: Golf Girls’ Story Episode 1 Countdown:

Countdown

BIRDIE WING: Golf Girls’ Story Episode 1 Spoilers:

Also Read: Trapped In a Dating Sim Episode 2 Release Date

In the first episode, we will get to know the introduction about a girl from the European country Eve, a golf prodigy, who makes a living by betting on golf. One fateful day, she meets Aoi Amawashi, the daughter of a large corporation’s owner and an elite golfer. This story is all about this girl who gets attracted to Aoi Amawashi, The coordination between them is amazing, and because of this series is going to be enthusiastic for all anime/manga lovers.

Where To Watch BIRDIE WING: Golf Girls’ Story Episode 1?

Also Read: Science Fell in Love So I Tried To Prove It Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

It will easily be available on any online platform, Viewers can easily watch it on the above-mentioned date. Or you guys can watch it on Crunchyroll. It is an official platform where all the anime/manga series stream.

Characters Of BIRDIE WING: Golf Girls’ Story:

Akari Kito voices Eve, Asami Seto is Aoi Amawashi are the main characters of BIRDIE WING Golf girl’s story, some other characters are as follows:

Toa Yukinari as Rose Aleon ,Saki Fujita as Ichina Saotome ,Mai Nakahawa as Kinue Jinguji ,Yu Kobayashi as Kaede Oikawa, M・A・O as Kaoruko Iijima ,Kaori Nazuka as Viper ,Rina Sato as Haruka Mizono

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions