Birdie Wing: Gold Girl’s Story Episode 8 Release Date, Raw Scans, Colour Pages, Countdown And More

Birdie Wing: Gold Girl’s Story Episode 8 is all set to be released on 22nd May 2022? Scroll down to know more about When is Birdie Wing: Gold Girl’s Story Episode 8 releasing, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Birdie Wing: Gold Girl’s Story Episode 8, And what will happen next?

This new Japanese original anime television series about golf is directed by Takayuki Inagaki, the producer of Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story and the director of Bandai Namco Pictures. This article is covering all the important updates about this popular anime series like its first episode spoilers, its streaming details, and most important its release date.

Birdie Wing: Gold Girl’s Story Episode 7 – Highlights:

Also Read: RPG Fudosan Episode 8 Release Date

let’s quickly have a review of the previous episode. “Purple (Aoi) Bullet” was the caption of the 7th episode. Rose urged her undercover agent to left Eve single since she was just 6 months starting her playing golf profession. Rose likewise refers to her rounds as bullets, despite the fact that she only has a single color in the situation of bouquets in scarlet.

Birdie Wing: Gold Girl’s Story Episode 8 Release Date:

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 Release Date

Birdie wing: gold girl’s story episode 8 is decided to stream on Wednesday 25th May 2022. So let’s wait and watch!

Birdie Wing: Gold Girl’s Story Episode 8 Countdown:

Countdown

Birdie Wing: Gold Girl’s Story Episode 8 Spoilers:

Also Read: The Executioner And Her Way of Life Season 1 Episode 8 Release Date

Fans are curious to know what will happen in the next episode. It’s possible that we will see Rose has a duplicate limb or merely toys among one. but we’ll have to wait until the official synopsis for the series is released. As a result, do not forget to watch this episode since it’ll be interesting to see the excitement and surprises ahead.

Where To Watch Birdie Wing: Gold Girl’s Story Episode 8?

Also Read: Love After World Domination Season 1 Episode 8 Release Date

The series is available to binge on Crunchyroll. So, you can find the whole series along with the new episodes updated on a weekly basis.

Cast And Crew Of Birdie Wing: Gold Girl’s Story:

Also Read: Dr. Stone Chapter 243 Release Date

The following mentioned is a top cast of this series.

Rose Aleon, Ichina Saotome, Teruto Kurabe. Yuuto Uemura.(main character),Sakura Banka. Sayumi Watabe , Kikka. Yuu Serizawa , Naomitsu Enjou. Atsushi Tamaru , Hiyori Munenashi. Aoi Koga.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.