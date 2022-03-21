Baby-Hamitang Episode 11 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Baby-Hamitang Episode 11 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Bbay Hamitang was released in January 2022 and has gained a lot of love from the audience. Till now, 10 episodes have been released and the audience is eagerly waiting for the 11th episode. Let’s have look on the release date of episode 11 and episode 10 highlights.

Baby-Hamitang Episode 10 Highlights:

Also Read: Traces Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

Baby Hamitang revolves around the concept that a baby understands the world better than adults. It is a recently released anime and hasn’t gained a lot of popularity but has a great potential of becoming famous.

The episode starts with Unbear, voiced by Naoki Tatsuta creating problems for all the kids with his destructive ideas. But there are no worries as our baby hamitang is always there for the rescue. She always finds a unique way to make Unbear understand his mistakes. Each episode consists of an agenda with a beautiful message. Many important topics are covered till now. Some of these are- “Gender is gradation”, “what is global warming”, “what is water shortage”, “what is peace”, “what is decent work” etc.

Baby-Hamitang Episode 11 Release Date:

Also Read: Kingdom Chapter 713 Release Date

Episode 11 of baby Hamitang will be released on March 23, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Baby-Hamitang Episode 11 Countdown:

Baby-Hamitang Episode 11 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. Every episode is different from one another. Therefore no spoilers are available for this anime. However, the raw scans can be released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Stay connected to the page to get the latest updates on “Baby Hamitang.”

Where To Watch Baby-Hamitang Episode 11?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Anime-Planet. The first six episodes are available on YouTube. hence, you can watch the first six-episode there. But, there’s no update after the release of the sixth episode.

Baby-Hamitang Episode 11 Cast:

Baby-hamitang played by Asumi Saito

Unbear is voiced by Naoki Tatsuta

Asumi Saito as Baby.

Momo Ishibashi as Baby.

Nanami Yoshimura as Baby.

Naoki Tatsuta as Narrator.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions