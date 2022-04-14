Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Release Date Confirmed For 2023 By Crunchyroll

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Attack on Titan was a massive hit when it was released back in 2013 and its popularity only increased with time. The seasons kept getting better and better, and unexpected plot twists were put here and there, to effectively capture the audience.

It was initially known for its theme of extreme dystopia and its rather gory scenes, but as the story progressed, it became clear that AoT will always remain one of the most well-written anime of all time. Its 9.1 IMDb rating is a testimony to that fact.

The plot is a dark fantasy, set in a post-apocalyptic world, where all of humanity is endangered, thanks to giant creatures called “Titans“, who prey on human beings. The population is forced to live behind large walls to avoid Titan invasions. The story is told from the perspective of three friends- Eren Jeager, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, who were just children when their homes situated in the region of the outermost wall falls prey to an attack by the Colossal Titan, a Titan several times bigger that a regular titan. The children lose their family members and are deported to a safer area, where they had to live life like pitiful refugees.

Eren swears revenge on the titans and decides that he would not rest until he’s killed every last one of them. Mikasa and Armin, having nowhere to go, tag along. They enroll in the Survey Corps, a part of the military whose aim is to venture off the safe, walled territory into the dangerous, titan-infested world to kill titans and gather intel on their surroundings.

Seasons 2 and 3 bring in a lot of surprises and unveil many dark secrets of their government, their monarchy, and the corruption within, making the viewers wonder if the Titans are the ultimate bad guys in the story. Hajime Isayama revealed that he came up with the concept of “Titans” during one of his trips to an internet cafe, where a drunk man acted violently because of the alcohol influence. It made him realize, that humans needn’t fear other monsters, because they themselves can be capable of scary and threatening things.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Release Date

Attack on titan season 4 was announced to the final installment of the series, and the manga has already come to an end in April, 2021. The audience was surprised when it was announced that Season 4 had 2 parts, which had a considerable wait time in between. However, fans were completely blindsided when the studio announced the release of yet another part of the final season. There is tension and impatience among the fans, who are not happy about how anti-climatic the end of Season 4 Part 2 was.

However, the fans are left with no other choice but to wait for the release of the third part of Season 4. A few days ago, it was declared that it would premier in 2023, making the anime series run for a whole decade. Season 4 so far hit us with the biggest hairpin bend-like plot twist. The protagonist goes rogue and is now fighting against humanity. His loved ones are in a difficult emotional position- either kill Eren Jeagar or let all of humanity perish. The fate of the world is to be unveiled in this upcoming season.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Spoilers

As the manga has already ended, we do have a significant idea of how the series would end (only if, of course, the anime is following the plot of the manga). Eren Jeagar is killed in order to save humanity, and his beloved friend Mikasa laments his loss. There are some fans who have reportedly petitioned for a different ending. Irrespective of whether Eren dies or not, he will leave behind a noteworthy legacy in the AoT universe.

Where To Watch The Series “Attack On Titan”?

We never advise our audience to watch any series via illegal or fake websites. Hence we will highly suggest you watch the upcoming episode on Funimation or Crunchyroll. Also to watch this series you have to have a paid membership.