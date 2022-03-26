Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Delayed: Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

The famous Anime series Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the series “Attack On Titan”.

Previously On Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11

Before watching the upcoming series, let’s see what happened in the previous episode.

In the previous episode, Annie, Reiner, Mikasa, Jean and Connie all had faced direct attack. When Annie and Reiner fought with their Titan characters on, Mikasa and Connie started fighting the way they were. On the other hand, to save the flying boat, Magath and Hange fled from that scene with the flying boat. The sudden attack had very badly injured Annie and Reiner. But sadly Floch has lost his complete life during the attack. Also at the end Magath died as well.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Release Date

The release date for the ‘Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12′ which was previously scheduled on March 27, 2022, has been rescheduled again.

The release date of the episode has been delayed and has been rescheduled for April 4, 2022. You can be assured that furthermore the release date won’t be rescheduled again.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Countdown

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Release Time

This may happen that the release date of episode 12 can be the same all over the world but the release timing will be slightly different depending upon the various time zones.

Eastern Time: 3.45 PM

Central Time: 2.45 PM

Pacific Time: 12.45 PM

British Time: 8.45 PM

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

The spoilers for Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 have not yet leaked. The regular rule defines that all spoilers get released one day prior to their original release date. Hence right now we do not have a spoiler to present in front of you. But once we get hold of the spoilers, we will surely update the spoilers.

Where To Watch The Series “Attack On Titan”?

We never advise our audience to watch any series via illegal or fake websites. Hence we will highly suggest you watch the upcoming episode on Funimation or Crunchyroll. Also to watch this series you have to have a paid membership.