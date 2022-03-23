Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to knwo more Attack On Titan is a Japanese anime series created by Yasuko Kobayashi, Hiroshi Seko, and Shintaro Kawakubo. The anime is full of action and dark fantasy which has kept the audience rooted in the show. The first episode premiered on April 7, 2013, and till now has gained a lot of love from the audience.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11 Highlights:

The race against time continues as the group pushes forward to reach the flying boat. However, more hurdles await them when Hizuru engineers inform them that it will take them less than a day to prepare the flying boat.

Kiyomi suggests a new strategy, claiming that they may service the plane from Odiha, which is on Marley’s mainland. In either scenario, Hange determines that it will be too late to rescue Liberio.

The team rushes towards the ship docked at the port, with Annie and Reiner protecting them from the Jaegerists.

Floch knows the team’s new itinerary and instructs his underlings to murder the Hizuru engineers instead. The train transporting reinforcements vanishes without a trace elsewhere.

Everyone else gets rid of the Jaegerists. Pieck, with Gabi, Levi, Yelena, Onyankopon, and Falco on her Cart Titan, approaches the dock. To assist in the fight, Falco changes into the Jaw Titan.

Finally, Floch attempts to keep them from fleeing by firing a Thunder Spear at the boat, but Gabi shoots him. Falco later loses control and Commander Magath is able to persuade him out of his Titan.

When the alliance boards the vessel, Magath decides to stay behind instead of going aboard. He walks across the dock and approaches the Marleyan ship on the other side. They give their lives and destroy the boat by jumping into it with Keith Shadis.

In the post-credits sequence, Hange instructs the rest that they would be unable to save Liberio. Annie loses her fighting spirit and asks Mikasa again if she will be okay with killing Eren.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Release Date:

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 will be released on April 3, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment.

Where To Watch Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Characters:

Mikasa Ackerman

Levi

Eren Yeager

Armin Arlet

Jean Kristein

Annie Leonhart

Historia Reiss

Reiner Braun

Erwin Smith

Connie Springer

Hanji Zoe

Souda

Willy

Kubal

Shikishima

