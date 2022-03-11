Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Attack On Titan is a Japanese anime series created by Yasuko Kobayashi, Hiroshi Seko and Shintaro Kawakubo. The anime is full of action and dark fantasy which has kept the audience rooted to the show. The first episode premiered on April 7, 2013 and till now has gained a lot of love from the audience.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9 Highlights:

We learn at the start of the episode that Hange met up with Mikasa and Jean in secret so they might obtain information on how things were proceeding. Hange also informs them of the new alliance, noting that they can’t accept Eren’s behavior. The entire group has camped in the woods somewhere. They intend to go to the port, where a plane from the Azumabito was supposed to be used to study the Rumbling, according to on the plan.

As the group gathers around the campfire while Hange prepares dinner, neither side appears to be getting along too well. Magath and Jean debate who started the feud between Eldians and Marleyans.Gachs said that the Eldians were the first ones to make a move 2,000 years ago, while Jean claims that Marley’s sending Titans to Paradis is why they’re in the predicament they’re in now. Yelena names off everyone’s conflicts, including her own. Pieck also shows Yelena’s flaws, and it turns out that she was born into a respectable Marleyan family. She later claims to have come from a colony annexed by Marley after meeting Zeke.

Annie asks Mikasa if she’ll be able to kill Eren, but Mikasa informs her that there are other choices available. Considering Eren’s crucial role in Mikasa’s life, this was always the case. She challenges them on their side, possibly to protect Eren, which will just lead them to continue battling against one another. Annie understands Mikasa’s feelings, stating that she has a person in her life whom she loves very much. The rest of the party learn the truth about Marco’s death, as well as Reiner and Annie’s involvement. Filled with rage, Jean lashes out at Reiner. Gabi steps in to stop him, but he accidentally strikes her instead.

Gabi pleads for their assistance in preventing Eren from happening, but Jean just walks away. The next day, Jean agrees to work together with them.As the team travels to the port, they discover that the Jaegerists have seized control of the harbor and taken Kiyomi Azumabito hostage.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 Release Date:

Attack On Titan Season 4 part 2 episode 10 will be released on March 13, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 Spoilers:

“Traitor” will be the new title of the program. According to the preview, Floch has appointed none other than Yeager as Azumabito’s captor.

The confederacy cannot cross the sea without Azumabito’s assistance, and it can’t stop Eren from crumpling the planet if he reaches it first.

It’s pretty clear that the two groups will go to war, but is there any other way? You’ll find out in the next episode whether there’s another option. For now, share your expectations for it below in the comments section.

Where To Watch Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show Crunchyroll and Funimation.

