Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 6 is all set to be released on 17th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 6 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 6 , And what will happen next?

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 6 is scheduled to release very soon. It is a Japanese fantasy-light novel series written by Miya Kazuki and illustrated by Yū Shiina. It was serialized online between September 2013 and March 2017 on the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō. An anime television series adaptation by Ajia-do Animation Works aired the first part from October to December 2019, and the second part aired from April to June 2020.

A two-part OVA episode was released on March 10, 2020. A third season premiered in April 2022. The plot revolves around protagonist Urano Motosu, a book-loving post-secondary college student and soon-to-be librarian who ends up crushed to death beneath a pile of books at her house during an earthquake. With her dying breath, she wishes to be reincarnated in a world where she can read books forever.

Urano awakens in the body of a weak, five-year-old girl named Myne in a world where books are scarce and only available to elites. Myne, retaining her memories from her previous life, decides to create and print her own books so that she can read again. The anime was nominated for “Best Fantasy” in 2021’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Previously in Ascendance Of A Bookworm Season 3 Episode 5

The episode was titled “The Gift from the Blue-Robed Priest and Going Home”.

Ascendance Of A Bookworm Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date and Time

The episode is scheduled to release on 17 May 2022. The timings are as follows-

Pacific Time: 11:30 AM

Central Time: 1:30 PM

Eastern Time: 2:30 PM

British Time: 7:30 PM

Ascendance Of A Bookworm Season 3 Episode 6 Countdown

Countdown

Ascendance Of A Bookworm Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

It’s difficult to forecast the ascension of a bookworm this season. Season 3, Episode 6 is still fresh in our minds.

If we learn of any new information regarding the possible return of Bookworm Season 3 Episode 6, we will update this article.

Where to watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 5?

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, Viewers can watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 5 on Crunchyroll.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 6 Cast and Crew

Writer: Mariko Kunisawa

Director: Mitsuru Hongo

Cast: Myne, Ferdinand, Tuuli, Effa, Gunther, Lutz, Otto, Benno

Producer: Nikki Fish

Music: Michiru

