Arifureta Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Arifureta Season 2 Episode 12 is all set to be released on the following date, Sceroll down to know more. Arifureta is a Japanese manga series created by Ryo Shirakome. The story revolves around Hajime Nagumo who is bullied for his relationship with class idol Kaori. When the scenario changes and him along with his entire class are transported to a fantasy world, everyone gains powerful magical powers except him. The manga is full of fantasy and entertainment and has kept its audience rooted.

Arifureta Season 2 Episode 11 Highlights:

In the previous episode, we saw Hajime clashing with God Apostle in a fair duo. Viewers loved the episode as the fight was very entertaining and Hajime left no chance to showcase his powers. On the other hand, we should also appreciate Apostle who was also very powerful and pushed Hajime to the very edge of his limits. In the end, we saw that Hajime manages to get the treasure from the divine mountain of Labyrinth. The treasure will help him fight against the demons. The episode was quite entertaining and had great graphics.

Arifureta Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date:

Episode 12 of Arifureta season 2 will be released on April 7, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Arifureta Season 2 Episode 12 Countdown:

Arifureta Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “Arifureta Season 2 Episode 12.”

Where To Watch Arifureta Season 2 Episode 12?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Arifureta Season 2 Episode 12 Cast:

Minami Takahashi as Shea Haulia

Youko Hikasa as Tio Klarus

Saori Ounishi as Kaori Shirasaki

Yumiri Hanamori as Shizuku Yaegashi.

