Ao Ashi Episode 5: Release Date, Time, Countdown, Spoilers

Ao Ashi Episode 5 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Aoashi is a thrilling sports anime, that has been recently getting some attention. The manga has been serialized in the Shogakukan’s Weekly Big Comic Spirits since the January of 2015, but only last month did its anime adaptation premier. The manga is authored by Kobayashi Yugo and it won the 65th Shogakukan award in the general category, along with Kaguya Sama: Love Is War.

The title of the franchise is an abbreviation of the protagonist’s name, Aoi Ashito. He is your typical hot-headed teenager, which is a pre-requisite quality for a shonen protagonist. He is, however, talented and passionate about football, and he manages to catch the eye of Fukuda Tatsuya, a football coach who is on the lookout for players who have the potential to revolutionize the game of football.

Aoi meets Fukuda for the first time when he is in his third year at Ehime City Middle School. The rest of the plot details his experiences at the renowned Tokyo Esperion youth academy and how he grows as a player and a person. Read on to find out more about the latest episode of Aoashi.

Previously on Ao Ashi Episode 4

Also Read: Paripi Koumei Episode 6 Release DATE

The previous episode, titled “CROW”, was about the match between the selection level candidates and the youth team. While the difference in skill became very apparent, the selection candidates still played to their best ability and made the match as difficult as they could for the Youth team. The episode uses a bird’s eye view to simplify things for the audience and also make them feel like they are actually spectating the match. The episode also shows the tense dynamic between Aoi and his mother, which might create a problem in the future.

Ao Ashi Episode 5 Release Date

Also Read: Spy X Family Anime Episode 5 Release Date

The episode is scheduled to release on Saturday, 7th May, 2022. The release time is as follows-

Pacific Time: 5:00 AM

Central Time: 7:00 AM

Eastern Time: 8:00 AM

British Time: 1:00 PM

Ao Ashi Episode 5 Spoilers

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 Release Date

The next episode is titled “Orange Scenery”. The promo shows Aoashi and Tachibana having a conversation about orange juice. Aoashi is also seen gripping a letter nervously, implying that the results of the selection might have been declared.

Where To Watch Ao Ashi Episode 5?

Also Read: Digimon Ghost Game Episode 25 Release Date

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, You can watch Aoashi can be watched on Crunchyroll.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc