Amphibia Season 3 Episode 20 And 21 Release date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Amphibia Season 3 Episode 20 And 21 of the anime are going to be released soon, Scroll down to know more. In the eighteenth episode of Amphibia, we saw that Anne and the Plantars came back to a demolished Amphibia. We got to see a new Andrias as he completely changed the way he was the last time they were here. Anne and Plantars were lucky enough to find their old friends who hadn’t given up on them. On the other hand, Sasha became a pro as she had been training for so long in order to guide his fellows so that they can win. Their main motto this time was to take Andrias down and rescue Marcy.

Their first mission included destroying the mastermind of Andrias. Sasha asked Anne to handle the leadership but she was not sure about it as she had never led an army before and the place was new to her. Anne insisted that Sasha should take the responsibility but Sasha clearly refused as she didn’t want to break Anne and her friendship. In the end, Sasha saved Anne and her friends, thus proving that she now deserves to lead Amphibia’s Army.