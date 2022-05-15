Aharen San Wa Hakarenai Episode 8 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Aharen San Wa Hakarenai Episode 8 is all set to be released on May 21th, 2022. Scroll down to know more about Aharen San Wa Hakarenai Episode 8 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can watch Aharen San Wa Hakarenai Episode 8, And what will happen next?

Aharen san wa Hakarenai’s anime is based on a manga of the same name written and produced by Asato Mizu. They both have different personalities. Raidou is bad at making friends while Aharen san speaks badly as he speaks in a calm voice. Despite their differences, they became friends and started going home together after school. Every day at school or at the arcade they end up competing for every little thing.

Previously In Aharen San Wa Hakarenai Episode 8

Aharen is an indescribable anime that begins with Raidou asking Aharen san to have lunch together. When Aharen san opens his bag he looks shocked when he sees that his lunch is over as he has forgotten his lunch at home. Terrified, she goes to the restaurant for a bento (Lunch Box). But as soon as he arrives at the school shop, he can not order anything, as the store is full of students. Feeling depressed he stops. But Raidou helps him by riding on his shoulder, so he can order his item.

Raidou’s tactic did not work as he was pushed back by the crowd as he approached the order desk. But unlike Aharen san trapped, Raidou thought he was floating in the crowd. Finally, Aharen san appears to be buying only watermelon bread as the bento was no longer in stock. Seeing him in that state of distress, Raidou gives him lunch, as he always prepares lunch for him.

They are still looking for a place to eat. Aharen san meets his dog, and brings him lunch. In the end, everything went well, Aharen san got his lunch and gave Raidou some food, as he still wanted to have lunch. After lunch, we see Raidou, Ahren San, Imouto, and Ishikawa playing Old Maid. game. It was a suggestion from Raidou as he wanted to beat Aharen San. But the ending is always difficult, as he continues to lose all three.

The next day we see Aharen san sleeping in the middle of the math class, and when Raidou asks him why he is sleeping in the classroom. Responding to making her lunch this morning with new side dishes is why she is so tired. Hearing this Raidou’s heart is broken and he decides to help her move by kicking her in the back. Finally, the episode concludes that Aharen san teaches Futuba how to cook Bento. And Aharen San and Raidou are preparing a project for their Art Class. Raidou made his own statue while Aharen san made a doll the size of his life.

Aharen San Wa Hakarenai Episode 8 Release Date

Aharen San Wa Hakarenai Episdoe 8 will be released on May 21, 2022

Aharen San Wa Hakarenai Episode 8 Countdown

Countdown

Aharen San Wa Hakarenai Episode 8 Spoilers

Aharen San wa Hakarenai’s anime will be filled with many new plays and adventures that Raidou and Aharen san will hear. We can look forward to a new reunion with Ahren san’s younger brother Ren. Raidou and Ren will form a group of good friends against Aharen san.

Where To Watch The Series Aharen San Wa Hakarenai ?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Hence we will highly recommend you to read the animated series “ Aharen San Wa Hakarenai ”on Funimation.

