Aharen-San Episode 3: Release Date & Spoilers: A High School Relationship Mystery

Aharen-San Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘Aharen-san wa Hakarenai’ is a Japanese manga series. It is brilliantly written and illustrated by Asato Mizu. Its anime television series adaptation is amazingly executed by Felix Film. It premiered in April 2022 on the Animeism programming block. It comes under the genre of being a romantic comedy-drama series. As one scroll further, they will be able to obtain information about the upcoming episode of the same that is episode number 3.

Aharen-San Episode 2 Highlights:

Were you looking for the recaps of episode 2? Scroll down the article for the same! This episode is titled ‘Are We Being Followed?’ Aharen has got something stuck in her eye so Raido administers her eye drops. Aharen claims that having him close to her face is embarrassing for her and that began to confuse Raido as she often comes closer on her own. After some time, Raido observed that someone is spying on him. Thus, Aharen made him feel better with a hug. The spy is revealed to be Aharen’s childhood friend Mitsuki Oshiro. She is a tall and nervous girl who has Androphobia and does not trust boys easily.

Aharen-San Episode 3 Release Date And Time:

The release date for ‘Aharen–san wa Hakarenai’ episode 3 is scheduled on Friday, April 15, 2022 at around 07:25 PM as per Japan Standard Time.

Aharen-San Episode 3 Spoilers:

Episode 3 of ‘Aharen-San’ has been given the title – ‘Isn’t This a Seat Change?’ In this episode, we will be able to see how Aharen-san and her seatmate Raidou try to come to terms with the mystery surrounding Aharen-san and their relationship. On the other hand, Raidou is loud as well as high-spirited. They have not spoken to each other since they started sitting next to one other in high school!

Where To Watch The Series Aharen San?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Hence we will highly recommend you to read the animated series “ Aharen San Wa Hakarenai ”on Funimation.

