A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 4 Release Date And Time: Who is Erika looking for?

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 4 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. A Couple of Cuckoos is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. It is written and illustrated by Yoshikawa Miki. Although it is published along with other Shonen manga, it has little to do with Shonen. Rather, it is a hardcore rom-com anime. The protagonist is seventeen-year-old Umino Nagi, who learns that he is not the biological child of his parents. He is compared to a cuckoo bird because they are infamous for placing their eggs in other birds’ nests who then, unknowingly take care of the adopted cuckoo chick as their own.

He was swapped at birth with the family’s actual daughter, Amano Erika. Erika belongs to Nagi’s biological family, who are very well-off. When their parents meet, they decide to arrange for the both of them to be married- a proposition that neither like, but are stuck with anyway. To complicate matters, even more, Nagi has feelings for his academic rival at school- Segawa Hiro, who is hinted to reciprocate his feelings but is engaged to someone else.

It is slightly disturbing to know that Nagi’s sister Sachi has romantic feelings for her brother, after realizing that they are not biologically related. Nagi has yet another admirer- Mochizuki Ai. She is a famous online singer and Nagi’s childhood friend. She has an unhealthy obsession with Nagi. Who he eventually ends up with and how their bonds develop over time forms the rest of the plot. Read on to find out more about the latest episode of A Couple of Cuckoos.

Previously in A Couple Of Cuckoos Episode 3

The episode is titled “I’ll Never Lose to You!!!!” and it shows the rivalry between Hiro and Nagi. Nagi studies hard to beat Hiro. To get the required study material that Erika has, he makes a deal with her where he would have to take pictures for her social media. However, they get carried away and end up taking too many pictures together, making them look like a couple. They have a conversation, where they tell each other the reason why they are crazy about what they do- studying and social media marketing, respectively. Nagi beats Hiro in the exam and decides to meet her alone. There, she confesses that the reason for her slightly sub-par performance was a family funeral that she had to attend. She declares that she will study harder for the next test and beat Nagi again.

A Couple Of Cuckoos Episode 4 Release Date

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 4 will release on 14 May 2022. The anime began airing on 24 April 2022. A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 3 will release at the following timings-

Pacific Time: 9:30 AM PDT

Central Time: 11:30 AM CDT

Eastern Time: 12:30 PM EST

British Time: 5:30 PM BST

Indian Time: 10:00 PM IST

A Couple Of Cuckoos Episode 4 Countdown

A Couple Of Cuckoos Episode 4 Spoilers

The life of Nagi and Erika will be the topic of Episode 4 in Couple of Cuckoos anime. We can also anticipate Hiro’s past to surface.

Erika could be reaching out to someone in her family, or perhaps a former lover that Nagi is unaware of. Perhaps we’ll see another Love Rival for Nagi in the future. Let’s wait and see if there will be a next episode.

Cuckoos Episode 4 Online Streaming Details

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 2 is officially licensed by Crunchyroll for international broadcasting, like most of the other anime.

